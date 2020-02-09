STONE: Deciphering chest pain

Most often, people associate chest pain with heart attacks. While it’s a common symptom linked with heart attacks, it’s not always the case. Chest pain can also be a precursor to other medical conditions. Like similar pains associated with a heart attack, chest pain is much like the “check engine” light on our automobiles telling us something is wrong and needs assistance. Regardless of the origin or cause, chest pain is not to be taken lightly and requires immediate attention so it can be addressed accordingly.

Aside from a classic heart attack, chest pain can be brought on by other cardiac and pulmonary conditions such as pericarditis (inflammation of the lining surrounding the heart), a tear or rupture of the main artery leading from the heart, blood clots lodged in the lung, a collapsed lung, or the membrane that covers the lungs becomes inflamed.

Chest pain can also be present as a result of certain digestive problems such as acid reflux, swallowing disorders, or inflammation of the gallbladder and/or pancreas. It can also simply be the result of injuries or trauma to the chest, such as broken ribs, or muscle soreness as a result these actions.

Deciphering the types of chest pain specific to a particular medical condition can be difficult. Often, how the pain presents, its location, and what precipitated the onset can be similar in nature. In other situations, it can be entirely different. While qualified physicians should be the ultimate authority to determine the root cause of this pain, there are a few indicators which can determine if chest pain may be cardiac in nature or likely something else. Key things to notice, regarding the pain, is how it feels, what brought it on, how long does it last, and what relieves it.

Chest pain, that is cardiac in nature, often has a “heaviness” or “squeezing feel to it. Commonly, patients will describe the pain as if an “elephant is sitting on their chest” or may have a sense of impending doom that something just isn’t right. The pain is typically deep and can radiate through the arms, neck, jaw, and back.

Cardiac chest pain frequently is preceded by some type of exertion, even more so after a heavy meal, or can even wake a person during their sleep. The duration often lasts as long as the exertion continues and can decline as the precipitating activity is reduced or stopped altogether.

The “common” symptoms of cardiac related chest pain should not be assumed to be, or relied upon in determining if you may be experiencing a heart attack. Symptoms can vary from one person to the next, particularly among males and females.

Women are more prone to experience atypical signs and symptoms of a heart attack, including the type of chest pain they may or may not experience. For instance, instead of feeling pressure on and across the chest, women may feel this pressure across the lower chest and/or upper abdomen. They may often have nausea and vomiting, lightheadedness, or even extreme fatigue associated with their heart attack.

Ultimately, pain is a signal telling our bodies something is wrong and needs to be addressed. Chest pain, regardless of origin, is no different. Therefore, any form of chest pain that causes concern and impedes normal function in our lives, needs to be addressed immediately.

When in doubt, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 for emergency medical services. Even in the event the cause of the pain ends up being nothing more than a gastrointestinal disorder, there are far too many who assume it is of no concern only to find later that significant, irreversible heart damage has occurred because they did not act on alerts their body was giving them by way of chest pains.

The American Heart Association reports that, in the United States, someone has a heart attack every 34 seconds and every 60 seconds someone dies from a heart disease-related event. And, since heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial/ethnic groups, chest pain — in any form — should be acted upon immediately.