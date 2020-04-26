STONE: Teach your kids about healthy eating

Over the past several weeks, families have drawn closer together, finding activities to do with their children and hopefully taking advantage of an otherwise difficult and uncertain time we are facing. Children rely on positive role models to help shape their decisions and future behaviors. One of the most important responsibilities we, as adults, have is guiding our children in making smart dietary choices. Gauging how successful we are bridges on how we manage our own diet and food choices. A great way to start is to commit in planning and cooking the majority of your own meals and include your children in the process.

According to the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), obesity in children and adolescents has remained fairly stable at about 17% affecting around 12.7 million people between the ages of 2 to 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that children who are obese are more likely to become obese adults and the complications from obesity will likely be more severe, which can include heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. A child’s odds in becoming overweight and/or obese weigh heavily on their eating habits, either by the choices they make or the adults feeding them. Diet is one thing we can control and the American Heart Association recommends combating childhood obesity by reducing the number of meals eaten outside the home, having structured times for family meals, offering healthier, lower calorie foods, and involving children in meal planning, shopping, and preparation.

Through meal planning and preparation with our children, we not only make healthier decisions, but also teach our kids to do the same. It allows them to expand their palate by trying new foods, with different textures and tastes, and understanding the importance of making healthier choices without sacrificing flavor and fun. Of course, your child’s age will dictate just how intimately he or she will be involved in the whole process, but most children can help with meals by the time they reach 5 years old. It’s best to start with a simple meal and build from there. Begin with an easy appetizer such as crudités (fancy word for raw vegetables and a dipping sauce). Pick a few vegetables your child knows, like carrots, tomatoes, and broccoli…and a few they may not, such as snap peas, asparagus, or squash. Cut up the vegetables into bite sized servings and arrange on a platter to highlight the various colors of vegetables and instead of grabbing a bottle of already prepared ranch dip, which can be laden with fat and sugar…make your own by adding 1/2 teaspoon of each of the following to 3/4 cup of plain Greek yogurt: salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and dill. Mix these ingredients with 1/2 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons of parsley for a ranch dip that gives you an extra pop of protein and less fat compared to sour cream.

As you and your family snack on a healthy, but very tasty appetizer, get everyone to pitch in to make a familiar but healthier version of your favorite pizza. Opt for a multi-grain flatbread family members can use as the crust for their pizza and offer a sauce or two (such as tomato or pesto), along with a variety of lean proteins (such as grilled chicken and lean ground beef), and vegetables (such as mushrooms, peppers, and onions). And…don’t forget the cheese, but don’t go overboard. A light sprinkle of mozzarella and grated parmesan is more than enough to get the job done. Experimenting with the different toppings gives your kiddo choices and is fun for them to participate in making their own culinary masterpiece. Not only can it be a great time to bond and enjoy time as a family, but is also a perfect opportunity to educate children about the ingredients you add to your meals, including portion control, and in helping them make smarter food choices outside of the home.

Now that you’ve got an idea of how easy planning and preparing your own meals can be, let the creative juices flow by looking for recipes your family will continue to enjoy. Over time, you’ll be swapping out traditional ingredients with those that are more nutritious and just as flavorful to maximize the benefits in cooking your own meals. Most importantly, you’ll help change the way your children see food and provide a positive influence for them to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle.