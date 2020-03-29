STONE: Save PPE for those who need it most

Personal Protective Equipment, known as PPE, is an essential component ensuring the safety and protection of lives for those using them.

PPE comes in various forms specific to the industry they’re used in. Whether it’s a helmet for construction workers, ballistic vests for law enforcement, bunker gear for firefighters, steel-toed boots for rig hands, or safety goggles for carpenters, having the right PPE keeps employees safe from known risks associated with their respective profession.

In light of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the availability of PPE for healthcare professionals has taken center stage. While the world scrambles with collaboration from governments and private- sector manufacturers in providing more PPE, leaders of hospitals and healthcare systems must also do their part in managing the supply chain so essential frontline staff (i.e. doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, technicians, etc.) have what they need to protect themselves and their patients.

A major piece of the PPE issue involves masks, both standard surgical masks and N95 respirators. It’s one of the many things keeping hospital leaders up at night with questions such as: “do we have enough inventory on hand?”; “can our vendors keep up with the demand?”; or “is there enough to borrow from other facilities to maintain stock?”

One question to be asked and addressed is “are we managing our current supplies effectively?” A percentage of those depletions come from over-utilization and misuse. Examples include providing masks to those not meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards for use, making masks available to visitors without controlling inventory, and being cognizant of who has access to such items to avoid theft and hoarding.

Additionally, assessments should be made by hospitals to prioritize masks to employees and departments needing them over those likely not requiring them. Arbitrarily issuing of masks to employees who are not providing direct patient care or spending time with patients with known risks or diagnoses doesn’t follow standards outlined by the CDC.

Nor is advising the use of homemade masks for hospital staff a responsible directive either. Wearing masks unnecessarily, especially of the homemade variety, can actually have a contradictory effect on minimizing disease spread. Several examples, such as promoting runny noses and coughing after extended wear (both of which are creating droplets and secretions from your body), touching your face to routinely readjust the mask (which proper hand hygiene must be followed before and after readjustment to avoid potential infection), and when the mask is taken off, it literally showers the droplets created from the extended wear.

Another factor to consider are what materials homemade masks might be made from. Some are more porous and permeable than others, leaving the very infectious agent you’re trying to avoid being breathed right into your body anyway.

While the burden in managing the nation’s availability of masks is largely dependent on the healthcare systems, it’s also the public’s responsibility. Yes, the media likes to use captivating video clips of everyday folks wearing masks, so it’s easy to assume we (even a few hospital CEOs) should all be wearing them.

However, this is not the case and even contradicts CDC standards for helping mitigate the spread of illness. Instead, masks should only be worn by healthcare professionals directly caring for patients with known risks and diagnoses that warrant it.

Outside of the healthcare arena, only people at high risk for acquiring COVID-19, or other respiratory illnesses, would need to wear masks. Examples of such individuals include the elderly, immunocompromised, those battling cancer, those who have failing organs, or have chronic respiratory conditions to name a few. Even then, staying home is far more effective than going into public places where a mask would be needed.

To reiterate, the CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Hoarding any masks, especially N95’s isn’t necessary. In fact, it’s downright irresponsible and inhibits efforts in safely treating patients with conditions warranting protection. It’s a practice needing to stop immediately so this essential PPE get to those needing them the most — medical professionals caring directly for patients with known conditions, or assessing those who are exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with contagious respiratory illnesses.

If you absolutely must hoard something to feel safer, stockpile on hand soap, alcohol gel, and a measure of common sense. All three will see us through this trying time.