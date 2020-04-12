STONE: Electronic hygiene takes center stage

Hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask in public have become the “new” normal nowadays amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers is a definite “go to” option to keep flattening the curve.

However, hands are certainly not the only thing needing regular attention and cleaning. Studies show we touch our cell phones, on average, over 2,000 times per day. So how clean is your cell phone and how often are you touching it — after you’ve washed your hands?

It’s no wonder how easily viruses can spread, considering the places we — and our phones go. As we wake up in the morning, one of the first things we do is unplug a fully charged phone to accompany us throughout the day.

Over breakfast, we check email, follow social media, make schedules or even surf the web effortlessly swiping, rubbing, and touching the screens of our phones.

Even though most of your days have been spent quarantined at home, you still make the occasional trip to get groceries or supplies at the hardware store.

Throughout the day, you and your phone are a dynamic duo; taking calls, texting, relaying important messages, sharing pictures and solving the world’s problems one social media post at a time. Considering this scenario, which give or take a few details might be a close reflection of your day, when was the last time you cleaned or even thought of cleaning your cell phone?

Cell phones, along with other mobile devices such as tablets, computers, and personal gaming devices are ideal havens for infectious agents. These devices are often warm, coated with the oils from your hands, and have an array of nooks and crevices to collect dirt and grime — perfect dwellings for viruses and bacteria.

Considering the amount of time these devices stay in our hands and are shared with others, the spread of infection is almost guaranteed. If you’ve overlooked the routine cleaning of these technological marvels, you’re not alone.

Most people tend to focus on cleaning items such as toilets, bathrooms, and door knobs because they are perceived as “nasty.”

However, if you need more motivation to include phones as part of your routine cleaning, take note that a typical cell phone has around 18 times more bacteria than a flush handle in a pubic men’s bathroom.

It’s also an ideal host for COVID-19 to hang around on. As studies emerge, COVID-19 has been shown to remain and survive on materials such as glass and plastics (common components of cell phones) for up to five days. If you already clean your phone regularly, great — keep at it. If you don’t, start now and here’s how:

>> Make it a point to clean your cell phone at least once a week, and more frequently during flu and cold season.

>> Use sanitizing wipes or a cotton ball lightly soaked with isopropyl alcohol and pass along the surface of your devices, including crevices. Pay careful attention to not saturate any electronic device as this can cause damage. When in doubt, follow the respective manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning.

>> If you use a protective case for your phone, thoroughly clean it as well.

>> Wash your hands after you finish cleaning your phone or other mobile devices.

>> Do not use your cell phone while in the restroom.

>> Do not share your phone with others.

More than just preventing the spread of COVID-19, a clean cell phone can also help prevent the spread of conjunctivitis (pink eye), influenza, the common cold, gastroenteritis (stomach bug), and herpes simplex-1 (cold sores) to name a few. All the more reason to make it a priority to clean your cell phone routinely and encourage others to do the same.