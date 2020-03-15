STONE: Control the sticker shock of your prescription medications

Stop me if this sounds familiar. After a routine visit with your physician you get a set of prescriptions and take them to your pharmacy to be filled. Upon picking up your medications, the cashier rings up the purchase.

Expecting a modest total, you instead, hear something sounding more like a mortgage payment. While many of your medications are relatively inexpensive, the sticker shock of one or two takes your anxiety level to new found heights.

Wondering how in the world such a cost discrepancy exists between medications and why insurance doesn’t cover any more than this, you leave with more questions than answers. However, some of these answers can be found a few computer clicks away or quick phone calls to your insurance provider.

As with any business strategy, insurance providers look for ways to reduce expenses and operating costs. One such way is by working directly with pharmacies and pharmaceutical distribution companies in negotiating best pricing for prescription drugs.

Considering the thousands of different prescription drugs available to treat a variety of illnesses and diseases, it doesn’t make sense to carry every single one of them. With variabilities such as expiration dates, shelf life limitations, storage capacities, drug recalls, advancements in medicine, and generic versions of medications; having too much inventory equates to waste, and thus, lost revenue. Insurance companies offset this by sticking to an established formulary.

Formularies are established to provide specified medications approved to be prescribed for particular hospitals, health systems, or a health insurance policy.

These are created with an intent to improve efficacy, safety, and of course cost effectiveness of drugs. A formulary may also be referred to as a “drug list” to help guide clinicians and pharmacists in prescribing and dispensing the safest, least expensive medications available to the consumer. However, because prescription plans and insurance companies and policies can vary, not all formularies are created equal.

Additionally, physicians often prescribe based on the results they’ve seen with certain medications. Even in prescribing generic versions of medications; physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants may not know every single formulary to each individual insurance plan and policy.

As a patient, knowing your insurance provider’s formulary will help put you in a great position to save your hard earned money. Obtaining a formulary is easy as making a few computer clicks or simple phone call away.

Either going directly to your insurance provider’s website or using a preferred search engine, once you get to the main site, type “formulary” or “drug list” into the site’s search bar. This should take you directly to a designated link to your provider’s current formulary which can be reviewed and printed off.

Take this list with you at your next doctor’s appointment to review with your healthcare team so they can gain a better understanding of which prescribed drug options are available to hopefully keep your bank account as healthy as you.

But what about a medication you’ve been on for years or your doctor is insistent there isn’t an acceptable alternative based on the formulary list provided? It’s not to say this can be accomplished without a tremendous out-of-pocket expense, but it will take a bit more effort and proactive dialogue between your physicians, your insurance provider, and perhaps even yourself.

Additional documentation, sharing of specifics within of medical records, and peer-to-peer reviews between your physician and a clinician working for the insurance provider may be in order to provide more proof of necessity. In some instances, this can take days, weeks, or even months to finalize. If this is something you know might be inevitable, get with your physician early to avoid the possibility of any delays that may occur in getting your prescriptions filled.

With the rising costs of healthcare, particularly prescription medications, every cost-controlling option should be at your disposal. Knowing your insurance’s formulary (aka “drug list”) is an opportunity to help you and your family stay ahead financially and avoid unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses.