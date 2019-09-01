STONE: Alcohol, busy roads a deadly day

Summer’s last hurrah, college football, and we can’t forget about the opening of dove season…aside from honoring America’s workforce, Labor Day is an opportunity to squeeze in one last trip between the next long stretches of holidays. For many, the extended weekend includes kicking back with a few alcoholic beverages. However, when a few turn to too many, irresponsibility can lead to unanticipated injuries or even preventable deaths.

Labor Day is synonymous with more vehicles on the road. As one the busiest travel seasons of the year, the risk for crashes, injuries, and fatalities is higher than normal. Add any number of drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and the rise in these preventable “accidents” increases considerably. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), there were 36 fatal wrecks over the Labor Weekend in 2018, resulting in 46 total deaths. Compared to 35 fatal wrecks and 39 fatalities in 2017. Unfortunately in west Texas, fatal crashes still continue to be a major problem.

For good reason, you’ve probably noticed an increase of commercials, billboards, and advertisements addressing the topic of drinking and driving. The simple, yet effective, slogan: “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail” reminds folks of the consequences DWI has for taking the wheel after drinking. Although the impact of going to jail might curtail future reckless behaviors in some people, the unfortunate fact is some carry repeated or multiple DWI offenses.

Drunk driving is never ok and from a health professional’s point of view, these selfish acts have a negative ripple effect on our community. While law enforcement has their hands full trying to keep up with the demands of insuring public safety, medical professionals also feel the pinch. Aside from the heartache and pain from injuries and death, the impact of DWI can inundate first responders, EMS, emergency rooms, and hospital personnel. Granted, we’re here to help, but when emergency rooms are backlogged due to seeing and treating patients whose selfish actions cause harm and injury, our mood tends to sour a bit. We wish it were as simple as telling people, if you drink, don’t drive. However, it just seems some people still don’t get it or worse…could simply care less. Unfortunately, the inebriated masses who continue to choose this reckless behavior put everyone else’s life in danger.

Understanding how alcohol affects the body can help determine when someone else should take the wheel. After just two beers, most adults will have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of 0.02% and may experience difficulty in doing two tasks simultaneously. After three beers, BAC levels will reach 0.05% with noticeably reduced coordination and reaction time. Four beers typically cross the threshold of legal BAC level limits at 0.08% (in Texas and most other states, this will land you in jail and cost you several thousands of dollars) and people at this stage have trouble processing information and reasoning. After five to seven beers, BAC levels range in the 0.1% to 0.15% range. Reaction time and controlling anything at this stage is futile.

Sure, there’s always “that guy” who thinks he’s immune to alcohol and is quick to instill fail-proof plans to sober up quickly. These myths only add to the absurd stupidity and level of ridiculousness in plotting such plans. To shed truth to the matter; cold showers, hot coffee, or fresh air will not sober you up. Time and a fully functioning liver is the only recourse to inebriation. Never get behind the wheel after drinking or ride with someone who has been drinking. There are plenty of options to make it home safely. When in doubt, sleep it off, designate a sober driver, or call an Uber, Lyft, or taxi. The choices you make today assure your continued celebration of many Labor Days to come….please choose wisely.