STONE: Flu season is around the corner

The first days of fall are upon us. Also synonymous with fall is yet another influenza season and for everyone to consider updating their vaccinations. Since 1796, when British doctor Edward Jenner created the first worldwide vaccine for smallpox, vaccines have been a medical marvel, saving countless lives and preventing widespread disease. Over time, diseases have been eradicated or controlled to the point of no longer being a national or even global issue due the success of various vaccines. But, a negative consequence from successful disease control and prevention is that people are becoming more complacent in not receiving vaccinations.

Without firsthand experience of disease and illness, lining up to get a shot isn’t necessarily a high priority for most people. However, just because we don’t see certain diseases, doesn’t mean they no longer exist. Quite the contrary, they can and still do occur in the United States. In 2008, a large part of a measles outbreak was attributed to world travelers who had brought the illness back with them from not having maintained their immunizations. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), smallpox is the only disease to have been completely eradicated through the use of vaccines. While hopes that other diseases can be wiped out, as long as they do remain, the need for immunizations will continue to hold merit but also spark controversy.

Despite the known benefits, there is growing apprehension and resistance toward vaccines with opponents questioning their safety and validity. Heated and often passionate debates may cause confusion for consumers, particularly parents, who are caught in the crossfire determining whether or not vaccines are safe for their children. Thimerosal, a preservative used in vaccines to prevent bacterial and fungal contamination since the 1930’s, has often been the center of such debate. A suggested link between mercury-containing thimerosal and autism prompted a charge from the U.S. Congress and some high profile celebrities to take action. Ultimately, seven different studies reported between 2003 and 2006 found no association between exposure to thimerosal in vaccines and the incidence of autism. Regardless, since 2001, all children’s’ vaccines, with the exception of the influenza vaccine, do not contain thimerosal as a preservative agent.

Vaccination is a personal choice and should be based on decisions weighing risks versus benefits of the vaccine received. Too often, people are misinformed and formulate opinions influenced solely on fear and propaganda without reliable data to support these claims. There are certainly valid reasons for not getting vaccinations. Having known severe allergic reactions from receiving a previous dose or to any of the vaccines components are prime examples. Some people may not be able to get a vaccine if they have certain immune disorders or chronic medical conditions. Much like the "strength in numbers" concept, the success of preventing widespread illness is indicative to the proportion of the population receiving vaccines. Known as "herd immunity", the more people who are vaccinated against a certain disease will prevent even those who do not receive vaccines from getting sick. The rationale choice should be to reserve not receiving a vaccine to those who simply cannot take them due to known contraindications they may have.

On a final note, flu shots are the most common vaccine when it comes to immunization. Also important, is considering the less frequent, but just as important pneumococcal vaccine as well. When deciding if you get a flu shot or not this year, or even a pneumococcal shot as well, consider the frequency at which they need to be taken and visit with your primary care provider to insure you stay the course in protecting yourself against illnesses, that can be prevented or their severity lessened by getting vaccinated. Hopefully more people now understand that flu vaccines do not cause the flu, nor make you susceptible in spreading the flu. Another item to consider is there are four different types of flu vaccines available, some of which do not require getting a traditional shot. When in doubt if you have any questions about vaccines, pros and cons, use your primary care provider’s expertise to help make the right decisions impacting you, your family, and all those around you.