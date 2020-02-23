STONE: Thinking about probiotics?

Our digestive systems are subjected to a multitude of abuses, both intentionally and unintentionally.

From the foods and drinks we consume to the stress of everyday living, many factors can derail the balance of maintaining a healthy digestive system. And, it’s no coincidence when our gut isn’t feeling or performing at its best, the rest of our body follows suit.

But, even when we try our best to maintain optimal digestive health through proactive measures such as proper diet, exercise, and lifestyle modification, additional support may be necessary to give our digestive system the boost it needs. That boost may very well be in the form of adding probiotics to your daily regimen.

Probiotics are living microscopic organisms which can yield healthful benefits. These living microorganisms are most often bacteria, but can also be certain types of yeast. For some, hearing the words “bacteria” or “yeast” may draw a negative connotation in thinking these may be bad for you.

However, not all bacteria or yeasts are bad. There are some, such as those found in probiotics, which are actually extremely beneficial for our bodies. The living organisms in probiotics are the same, or similar, to the beneficial (or “good”) bacteria found within your intestines. Having the right balance of these “good” bacteria provides an optimal environment for the digestive system to work properly and effectively.

According to the American Gastroenterological Association, scientists are still sorting out how probiotics work, but acknowledge they hold very beneficial aspects to overall gastrointestinal health. Some of these benefits may include:

Boosting your immune system by enhancing the production of antibodies to certain vaccines.

Produce substances that prevent infection.

Preventing harmful bacteria from attaching to the gut lining and continuing to grow.

Sends signals to cells, within the gut, to produce more mucous in the intestine which acts as a barrier against infection.

Inhibit or destroy toxins produced from “bad” bacteria.

Helps the body produce B vitamins which are necessary for metabolizing the food we eat.

The popularity of probiotics over the past few years seems to have spurred several food and beverage manufacturers to include them in their products. Today, products with probiotics can include anything from yogurt and granola bars to chocolate and baby food.

A multitude of products can leave your head spinning and wondering if you will get any benefit at all. The best way to decipher which product will work best for you is to visit with your doctor, preferably a gastroenterologist.

While there are many different strains of beneficial bacteria classified as probiotics, the most common are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Each group of these bacteria has different species and each species has different strains.

This is where some of the complexity comes in and where your doctor can help you choose the best product. For instance, some strains are more inclined to help with the immune system and move digested food through the gut, while other strains may help relieve lactose intolerance by helping the body break down lactose found in milk and milk products.

Have an honest and open discussion with your doctor about any symptoms you have, as well as any previous or current digestive issues you are experiencing. If probiotics are an option for you, your doctor can review the products you are considering and determine if it’s an ideal choice and one that will improve your digestive health.

Overall, probiotics are safe and have been used for thousands of years. Found naturally in fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and my favorite kombucha, have been a staple in many cultures and regions throughout the world. Through advanced science and manufacturing techniques, there are now many formulations available commercially, easy to use, and over-the-counter for those looking to add this supplementation to their respective diets. The American Gastroenterological Association also offers several suggestions on helping make the right probiotics purchase which include:

Checking the label. The more information a product has the better. Look for information specific to the probiotic’s group, species, and strains found in the contents of the product.

Call the manufacturer directly and ask questions about their product, specifically what research they have done that supports their product. Share this information with your doctor, as well.

Stick to well-established companies and/or companies you are comfortable dealing with. The internet can be deceiving, so exercise caution especially in situations that sound “too good to be true” and/or with products and companies with no established reputation.

Probiotics may be one of the missing items you need to improve your digestive health. Check with your doctor to determine if and which probiotics best fit your needs at your next visit.