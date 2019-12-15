STONE: When fevers become a concern

With cold and flu season upon us, fevers tend to more prevalent this time of year. They can be a nuisance and inconvenient, but at some point we have to deal with them accordingly. Typically, an increase in body temperature is most often attributed to a bacterial infection or contracting a virus. However, fevers can also be brought on by extreme sunburns, interaction to certain medication, or even inflammatory responses from autoimmune disorders.

Most fevers are not typically considered dangerous. However, a common question many people ask is when they should worry about a fever, when they should seek medical attention, and when it becomes a true emergency.

While body temperatures can fluctuate throughout the day, between increased activity and rest, the standard “normal” human body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

As body temperatures increase from its normal range, this is where fevers begin to take shape. The term “low grade” fever applies to temperatures ranging above 98.6 degrees to 100.4 degrees and not lasting more than 24 hours.

Fevers in this range most often do not require treatment and normally resolve on their own. In fact, they should be left alone. Low-grade fevers are the body’s natural response to an infection and helps counteract foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses.

A true fever is defined when body temperatures reach and exceed 100.4 degrees.

In adults, most fevers between 100.4 degrees to 102 degrees still are not terribly concerning and can be treated with over-the-counter fever reducers, such as acetaminophen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Inversely however, fevers in infants and children moving up to 102 degrees and higher require proper medical evaluation and care right away.

Regardless of age, however, fevers above 102 degrees are considered high and are at the point where medical intervention becomes necessary. The underlying question still remains…when is it time to worry about a fever?

While there isn’t one straightforward answer, it does depend on various factors when making the decision to see a doctor or, perhaps, even the emergency department. The following tips can help in deciding when to go:

Any fever in an infant aged 4 months or younger.

Any fever that doesn’t resolve after five days.

Any fever accompanied with any of the following symptoms: stick neck, severe headache, difficulty breathing, repeated vomiting, blood in stool, chest pain, confusion, excessive sleeplessness, abdominal pain, swelling of extremities (arms or legs), sore throat, or difficulty swallowing.

Fevers in persons with serious medical conditions including, but not limited to: HIV, cancer, and auto-immune disorders.

Fevers that reach or exceed 104 degrees.

Any fever that is accompanied by seizures.

When the time comes to seek medical care, it’s best if you or a loved one have the following information prior to the visit:

Knowing current medical history including any underlying medical conditions and/or recent surgeries.

Knowing when the fever started.

Current list off medications and recent medication (prescription, over-the-counter, and illicit drugs) use.

Any exposure to sick persons at home or work

Known allergies.

Recent travel history (both foreign and domestic).

Current immunization status.

Having this information available helps medical professionals better identify what may be causing the fever and to prescribe any necessary treatments. Since some fevers are caused by bacteria, some due to a virus, or others due to serious physiological changes within the body, the ways they are treated can vary from one condition to the next. Knowing yours and/or a loved one’s medical history can expedite the process of insuring the proper tests are ran to identify the cause and avoid any additional or unnecessary lab procedures.

In most cases, fevers are nothing to worry too much about. They tend to run their course and help our bodies fight off infection. But, there are times they are a signal for help and acting upon them quickly can make all in the difference in staying well.