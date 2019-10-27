  • October 27, 2019

STONE: Halloween candy swaps even kids will love

STONE: Halloween candy swaps even kids will love

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:30 am

By Levi Stone, RN, MSN Chief Nursing Officer

As children prep their costumes ahead of trick-or-treating this Thursday, many adults might still be deciding what kind of candy to have on hand for all the ghouls and goblins who’ll be ringing their doorbells. 

While Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, Hershey bars, and Kit Kats may be some of the more popular choices of trick-or-treaters (or everyone else sneaking a few between doorbell rings), they’re obviously not the healthiest of options. 

As delicious as these treats are, pacing ourselves to only a few can be as difficult as squeezing into that costume from 20 years ago.  Unfortunately, we find ourselves at the intersection of what tastes good and should we really be eating that?

For the sake of our own waistlines and encouraging healthier choices for children, the reality of having Halloween treats satisfying both tastebuds and conscience are not as mythical as a sparkling unicorn or fiery dragon. 

In fact, it’s so much easier than you think.  For instance, using a food grade marker to create jack-o-lantern faces on small mandarin oranges turns a once boring piece of fruit into a culinary hit for kids and adults alike.

Using the same marker, decorate pre-packed applesauce containers, fruit, or whole bananas using your own creative spin. For example, yellow bananas serve as an ideal canvas to draw goggled eyes resembling Despicable Me Minions. While these quick and easy snack hacks add fun, it might even encourage the pickiest of eaters to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diet.  

Another option is to ditch the candy altogether. With so many types of food allergies and intolerances, it can be a real challenge in accommodating the needs of everyone stopping by your home. 

Instead, consider handing out items that inspire play, imagination, and increasing overall activity.  Bubbles with bubble wands are a great example of generating excitement, while also encouraging activities that don’t include scarfing down thousands of calories in refined sugars. 

Other items (which are often cheaper than candy) include sticker books, glider airplanes — the ones made of wood you have to put together, bouncy balls, or even fun-themed pens and pencils.  You can find these and other fun-filled options at your local party or craft stores to help break the mold a bit.

Since trick-or-treating occurs as the sun goes down, including items that are both entertaining and safe make great goodies as well. 

Glow sticks and bracelets are always trick-or-treater favorites and double as beacons in the night, letting motorists know of their presence and lighting their way through neighborhoods.  Mini-flashlights serve a similar dual purpose and are a sure hit compared to the same, boring candy your lame neighbors are passing out. 

And, like other non-food items, all kids can enjoy the bounties you’re offering. 

Let’s face it, there will be more than enough candy already before, during, and well beyond Halloween after all the trick-or-treating is done. 

With childhood obesity hovering near 20 percent in the United States and adult obesity even higher at around 40 percent, it’s clear an excess of sugar is the last thing anyone needs piled up in their homes.

It’s time for us to be the change needed in reversing the course of our nation’s obesity epidemic. Why not use this Halloween as a fresh start in making smarter choices for ourselves and neighbors by making these, and other simple steps which can lead to overall healthier choices, making future holidays all the more enjoyable.

