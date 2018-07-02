HEALTH BRIEFS: Week of July 2

To submit a health brief, e-mail submissions to oalife@oaoa.com. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for consideration for the following Monday’s edition.

'Life After Loss'

Home Hospice of West Texas has scheduled a Life After Loss event in conjunction with the American Cancer Society from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7 at Home Hospice of West Texas, 619 N. Grant, Suite 120.

Weekly topics will include “What to Expect,” “The process of Grief,” “Living with Memories,” “Needs when you are Grieving,” “Honoring Special Occasions” and “What Now?”

Pre-registration is required.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, call 432-580-9990.

Farmers Market

The Medical Center Health System has scheduled Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturdays through Sept. 22, on the corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jellies and jams, homemade breads, dog treats, live music, free health screenings, kid activities and more.

Diet and Diabetes informational session

"Diet and Diabetes: What does the science say?" informational session with Dr. Scott Stoll, MD has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Conference Rooms B&C, 400 Rosalind Refern Grover Parkway, Midland.

Nurses who attend are awarded 1 CNE hour.

Register online.

Orientation for Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program

A free orientation about the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 10 at the Lifestyle Medicine Center, 4214 Andrews Highway, Midland.

Learn how this program can reverse heart disease and find out if you qualify.

If you have ever had a stent put in or had bypass surgery in the past or if you have suffered a heart attack in last one year or are having chest pain on exertion, you would be a perfect candidate for this program. And now is a good time to consider this option because it is covered by Medicare and most commercial insurances.

For more information, call 221-5433.

Register online.

Substance abuse training

The Prevention Resource Center Region 9, 120 E. Second St., has scheduled substance abuse training.

July 9: 9 a.m. to noon, PST: Substance Abuse Prevention Across the Lifespan; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PST: Risk and Protective Factors/Building Resiliency, both $25 for non HHSC funded.

9 a.m. to noon, PST: Substance Abuse Prevention Across the Lifespan; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PST: Risk and Protective Factors/Building Resiliency, both $25 for non HHSC funded. July 10: 9 a.m. to noon, PST: Strategies for Strengthening Families; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PST: Enhancing Cultural Competency, both $25 for non HHSC funded.

9 a.m. to noon, PST: Strategies for Strengthening Families; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PST: Enhancing Cultural Competency, both $25 for non HHSC funded. July 11: 9 a.m. to noon, PST: Child and Adolescent Development, $25 for non HHSC funded.

9 a.m. to noon, PST: Child and Adolescent Development, $25 for non HHSC funded. Aug. 3: 9 a.m. to noon, ATOD: They Do What? Facts About Emerging Drugs, $25 for non HHSC funded.

Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 877-287-1533 or go online.

Advancing Regional Healthcare in Rural West Texas Symposium

The Medical Center Health System has scheduled Advancing Regional Healthcare in Rural West Texas Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Auditorium, 800 W. Fourth St.

The event will include topics on cardiac, diabetes, sepsis, human trafficking, trauma and more.

Multiple speakers are coming from across Texas to speak about their various specialties.

CNEs and EMS CEs will be awarded. Medical Center Hospital is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Texas Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. EMS CEs will be provided by the Midland Fire Department.

For more information, call Veronica Montano at 640-2509 or Amanda Everett at 640-2212.

The event is free. Register online.

Youth mental health first aid training

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest has scheduled youth mental health first aid training from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 at the Girl Scout Council, 901 W. Dengar Ave., Midland.

The training introduces common mental health challenges for youth, ages 12 and above, as well as a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Learn to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adolescents.

Topics include anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders and more.

The cost is $25. Participants will receive a MHFA certificate and book. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, call 800-895-7390 or email mjasso@gsdsw.org.

Annual community conference

Odessa Links Inc. has scheduled the fifth annual community conference, “From Surviving to Thriving: Self-Care for Service Professionals,” with featured speaker Vicki Packheiser from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at UTPB CEED, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

Packheiser, a licensed clinical social worker, is the assistant dean for undergraduate programs and a clinical associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of social work. Packheiser has more than 30 years of social work experience in clinical practice, teaching, supervision, consultation and training.

Thriving in challenging times requires individual and organizational strategies that promote professional resilience, a concept that builds upon stress reduction and self-care. Drawing from literature on resilience, positive psychology, compassion satisfaction and post traumatic growth, participants will learn effective resilience building practices in this creative, interactive and community building workshop.

Continuing Education unit certificates will be available.

Exhibitor booths and sponsorship are available.

Seating is limited.

For more information, call 582-0099.

Tickets may be purchased online.

Odessa Regional Medical Center has scheduled AngioScreen Vascular Health screenings from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the ORMC East Campus Parking Lot, 515 N. Adams Ave. For appointments and more information, call 582-8677.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled prepared childbirth classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 23, Sept. 10 and Oct. 29. The class covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. Fee includes mother-to-be and one person (coach) to attend all five classes. Enroll online. For more information, call 582-8672. Visit tinyurl.com/y7e8ogsm.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled new baby care classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 9, Aug. 27 and Oct. 15 at the East Campus Auditorium. This class provides information for expectant or new parents on basic infant care and helps increase parents' knowledge and self-confidence as they prepare for the addition of a new member to their family. There is no charge for this class. To enroll or select a date, call 582-8359 or RSVP online. Visit tinyurl.com/ybaefjlt.

Macronutrients 101, weekly educational classes, various topics related to nutrition, chronic disease, grocery store tours, food addiction, stress management, and much more from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at Midland Memorial Hospital, Lifestyle Medicine Center, 4214 Andrews Highway, West Campus, Dining Room, Midland. Each class is $5 and online registration is required. Only 20 spots available per class. Register at tinyurl.com/ycdm7tq6.

Medical Center Health System has scheduled Tobacco Cessation classes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Medical Center Hospital, Cardiopulmonary Education Room, second floor. Call 337-5411 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. There will not be a seminar on July 23. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

Medical Center Health System has scheduled Food For Thought sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the MCH boardroom.

Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

The Odessa Y, 3001 E. University Blvd., is offering free weight management sessions with a trainer upon membership. Call 362-4301.

Weigh to Success, bariatric weight loss program, holds informational seminars from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month check in at the information desk located inside the front entrance of Midland Memorial Hospital, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway, Midland. Call 638-8081.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Southwest Parkinson Society Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, multi purpose building, next to the church, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd.

meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, multi purpose building, next to the church, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd. A Tu Salud meetings take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at the Medical Center Family Health Clinic, 840 W. Clements St. Call 640-1283.

meetings take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at the Medical Center Family Health Clinic, 840 W. Clements St. Call 640-1283. Al-Non Family Groups have scheduled the following meeting times and locations: Basin AFG, 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 3610 N. Golder Ave.; New Day AFG, 10 a.m., Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 4141 Tanglewood Lane; Suburban Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 2433 E. 11th St.; Valor Para Cambiar AFG (Spanish speaking), 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 801 N. Lauderdale Ave.; Al-Anon for Adult Children of Alcoholics, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 2433 E. 11th St. Call 432-934-4667; 1910 Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 206 N.E. Fifth St., Andrews; Big Bend AFG, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 502 E. Lockhart Ave., Alpine; . Call 638-0451. The Serenity AFG: 12 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at, 3100 N. A St., building C, Midland; Seven Ten AFG: 7 p.m., Mondays at Seven Ten Alcoholics Anon, 710 W Ohio Ave., Midland; 12 Step AFG: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 206 N. Midkiff, Ste 1-C, Midland. Young Adults Welcome. Visit texas-al-anon.org/meetings/midlandodessa/.

have scheduled the following meeting times and locations: Basin AFG, 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 3610 N. Golder Ave.; New Day AFG, 10 a.m., Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 4141 Tanglewood Lane; Suburban Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 2433 E. 11th St.; Valor Para Cambiar AFG (Spanish speaking), 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 801 N. Lauderdale Ave.; Al-Anon for Adult Children of Alcoholics, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 2433 E. 11th St. Call 432-934-4667; 1910 Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 206 N.E. Fifth St., Andrews; Big Bend AFG, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 502 E. Lockhart Ave., Alpine; . Call 638-0451. The Serenity AFG: 12 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at, 3100 N. A St., building C, Midland; Seven Ten AFG: 7 p.m., Mondays at Seven Ten Alcoholics Anon, 710 W Ohio Ave., Midland; 12 Step AFG: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 206 N. Midkiff, Ste 1-C, Midland. Young Adults Welcome. Visit texas-al-anon.org/meetings/midlandodessa/. Area Agency on Aging of the Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission and the Southwest Parkinson Society disease caregivers support group. The group meets from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the PBRPC, 2910 LaForce Blvd., Midland, intersection of LaForce Boulevard and Windecker. Call 563-1061 or visit pbrpc.org or www.swparkinson.org.

Regional Planning Commission and the Southwest Parkinson Society disease caregivers support group. The group meets from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the PBRPC, 2910 LaForce Blvd., Midland, intersection of LaForce Boulevard and Windecker. Call 563-1061 or visit pbrpc.org or www.swparkinson.org. Area Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Health South Rehab Hospital, 1800 Heritage Blvd., Midland.

meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Health South Rehab Hospital, 1800 Heritage Blvd., Midland. Area support groups for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meet at the following times: West Texas Twilight Visions Support Group meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 234-2445. Lincoln Tower Support Group meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St. Call 234-2445.

for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meet at the following times: Cancer Survivorship Through Art meets at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every first Friday of each month at Hope House. Call MCH Oncology Navigation at 640-1578.

meets at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every first Friday of each month at Hope House. Call MCH Oncology Navigation at 640-1578. The Courtyard Memory Care , 201 Parks Village Dr., offers caregiver support group at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Courtyards at Parks Senior Living; and at 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Odessa Regional Medical Center, south campus.

, 201 Parks Village Dr., offers caregiver support group at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Courtyards at Parks Senior Living; and at 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Odessa Regional Medical Center, south campus. Food Addicts Anonymous has scheduled meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at La Hacienda, B & J Plaza, lower level, 206 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Call 553-1031.

has scheduled meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at La Hacienda, B & J Plaza, lower level, 206 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Call 553-1031. Grief Share Grief Recovery Support Group meets at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 6-March 31, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave. Registration is required. Call 580-9990.

meets at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 6-March 31, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave. Registration is required. Call 580-9990. Helping Hand Cancer Support Group for patients with metastatic cancer meets from noon to 1 p.m. every other Tuesday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin in Midland, 301 N. Ave. N Midland. Lunch is provided. Call 620-1023.

for patients with metastatic cancer meets from noon to 1 p.m. every other Tuesday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin in Midland, 301 N. Ave. N Midland. Lunch is provided. Call 620-1023. Hospice Midland Inspiration Center , 4629 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a Family Caregiver Support Workshop Series at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. Area residents are invited to attend these workshops that are designed to help them cope with the responsibilities of caring for an aging loved one. For reservations, call 432-689-4663 or email Caitlin.chapman@homeinstead.com.

, 4629 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a Family Caregiver Support Workshop Series at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. Area residents are invited to attend these workshops that are designed to help them cope with the responsibilities of caring for an aging loved one. For reservations, call 432-689-4663 or email Caitlin.chapman@homeinstead.com. Interim Healthcare and Hospice Grief Support Group , 500 N. Washington Ave. Suite 700, meets at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Cost is free and open to the public. Call 550-7593 or email Langston@interimtx.com.

, 500 N. Washington Ave. Suite 700, meets at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Cost is free and open to the public. Call 550-7593 or email Langston@interimtx.com. Life After Loss Grief Support Group is offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, March through July, at The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive. Visit www.courtyards-AL.com.

is offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, March through July, at The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive. Visit www.courtyards-AL.com. Medical Center Hospital Diabetes Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month January through November at Redeemer Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 824 East 18th. Entrance and parking on south side of church. Call 640-2162 or 640-2128.

meets at 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month January through November at Redeemer Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 824 East 18th. Entrance and parking on south side of church. Call 640-2162 or 640-2128. Medical Center Hospital’s Stroke Support Group from noon to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191. The meetings are free and open to those affected by stroke, survivors, caregivers, family and friends. For stroke warnings signs information, call Karry Morris at 640-2331. For group information, call Paula Waldrop at 640-1132.

from noon to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191. The meetings are free and open to those affected by stroke, survivors, caregivers, family and friends. For stroke warnings signs information, call Karry Morris at 640-2331. For group information, call Paula Waldrop at 640-1132. Men with Multiple Sclerosis support group has been newly formed for our West Texas area for men with this debilitating disease to participate in future meetings. Call Jerry Savoy at 296-2368 or email westtexasms@aol.com.

support group has been newly formed for our West Texas area for men with this debilitating disease to participate in future meetings. Call Jerry Savoy at 296-2368 or email westtexasms@aol.com. Midland Memorial Hospital Breastfeeding Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at West Campus, 4214 Andrews Highway. Call 221-3283.

meets at 11 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at West Campus, 4214 Andrews Highway. Call 221-3283. Narcotics Anonymous . Call 582-2926 for times, dates and locations of the meetings.

. Call 582-2926 for times, dates and locations of the meetings. Odessa Parkinson Disease Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd. (multi purpose building next to the church).

meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd. (multi purpose building next to the church). Overeaters Anonymous 12-step support group program meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays (12 step workshop/study guide) and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (topic meetings) at Midland Centennial Public Library, room 117, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. Call 553-1031. Visit www.oa.org.

12-step support group program meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays (12 step workshop/study guide) and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (topic meetings) at Midland Centennial Public Library, room 117, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. Call 553-1031. Visit www.oa.org. Parkinson’s Caregivers meets at 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church Parlor, 709 N. Lee Ave. Call 366-6838.

meets at 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church Parlor, 709 N. Lee Ave. Call 366-6838. Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., multi-purpose building. Call 366-1593 and 366-6838.

meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., multi-purpose building. Call 366-1593 and 366-6838. PECOS The Pecos Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Pecos Senior Center, 119 S. Cedar. Call (800) 272-3900.

The Pecos Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Pecos Senior Center, 119 S. Cedar. Call (800) 272-3900. Permian Basin A.W.A.K.E. support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Permian Basin Sleep Center, 600 N. Washington Ave.

support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Permian Basin Sleep Center, 600 N. Washington Ave. Polo Park Estates Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at Polo Park Estates, 2100 Castleford Road, Midland. Call 234-2445.

for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at Polo Park Estates, 2100 Castleford Road, Midland. Call 234-2445. Permian Basin Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind has scheduled the Vista Support Group at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave., Midland. Call 556-0515 or 528-2350.

has scheduled the Vista Support Group at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave., Midland. Call 556-0515 or 528-2350. Safe Place of the Permian Basin support groups for victims of family violence. There is no fee to attend, call 580-5970.

support groups for victims of family violence. There is no fee to attend, call 580-5970. SAM (Sharing All Memories) grief support group meets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month at New Day Counseling, 822 N. Lee Ave. Call 332-5645.

grief support group meets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month at New Day Counseling, 822 N. Lee Ave. Call 332-5645. The Southwest Parkinson Society support group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., at the multi purpose building next to the church.

support group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., at the multi purpose building next to the church. Surviving Life’s Journey , an open group for cancer patients and caregivers, meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at MCH Auditorium. Call 640-1283.

, an open group for cancer patients and caregivers, meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at MCH Auditorium. Call 640-1283. Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Helping Hand Metastatic Cancer Support Group meeting at noon every other Tuesday at TTPPB, clinic room 210B, 301 N. Ave., Midland. Meetings are free for patients with metastatic cancer. Reservations are required. For reservations or for more information, call 620-1023 or 620-5800.

has scheduled a Helping Hand Metastatic Cancer Support Group meeting at noon every other Tuesday at TTPPB, clinic room 210B, 301 N. Ave., Midland. Meetings are free for patients with metastatic cancer. Reservations are required. For reservations or for more information, call 620-1023 or 620-5800. The Bariatric Surgery Public Education Seminar meets at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Medical Center Hospital Board Room.

meets at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Medical Center Hospital Board Room. The Bariatric Surgery Support Group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at MCH Auditorium. For information, call 640-3550.

meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at MCH Auditorium. For information, call 640-3550. Crisis Center of West Texas offers a Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program called reStart. This rehabilitation program for male abusers is ongoing with attendees required to participate for 18 consecutive weeks for graduation. The cost is $30 per session. It is CJD approved and accepted by the courts for those sentenced to complete a BIPP course. Classes are held from 2 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays at Crisis Center of West Texas, 910-B South Grant Ave.

offers a Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program called reStart. This rehabilitation program for male abusers is ongoing with attendees required to participate for 18 consecutive weeks for graduation. The cost is $30 per session. It is CJD approved and accepted by the courts for those sentenced to complete a BIPP course. Classes are held from 2 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays at Crisis Center of West Texas, 910-B South Grant Ave. Crisis Center of West Texas offers free support services and shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their children. Childcare is available during the meeting. Call 1-866-627-4747 to schedule an appointment. The shelters are located in Odessa and Fort Stockton, but also provide outreach services in the counties of Andrews, Crane, Ector, Gaines, Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler. Services include shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and accompaniment. Community service programs are also available on topics such as bullying prevention, healthy relationships, safety, and many more. Call 333-2527 for community service programs or toll-free number 1-866-627-4747 for victim services available 24/7. Visit www.ccwtx.org.

offers free support services and shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their children. Childcare is available during the meeting. Call 1-866-627-4747 to schedule an appointment. The shelters are located in Odessa and Fort Stockton, but also provide outreach services in the counties of Andrews, Crane, Ector, Gaines, Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler. Services include shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and accompaniment. Community service programs are also available on topics such as bullying prevention, healthy relationships, safety, and many more. Call 333-2527 for community service programs or toll-free number 1-866-627-4747 for victim services available 24/7. Visit www.ccwtx.org. Crisis Center of West Texas offers weekly support group meetings for survivors of domestic violence. Childcare is available during the meeting. Counseling services for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault are also available, along with counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence. To learn more, visit www.ccwtx.org. To set up an appointment, call 1-866-627-4747.

offers weekly support group meetings for survivors of domestic violence. Childcare is available during the meeting. Counseling services for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault are also available, along with counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence. To learn more, visit www.ccwtx.org. To set up an appointment, call 1-866-627-4747. The Grief Alliance for Children is a peer support group for grieving children ages 5-18 who have lost a loved one due to death. This program is intended for children to process their grief and heal through peer discussions and activities. It is provided at no cost and is facilitated by licensed and/or certified counselors. GAC also offers an adult peer support group for parents or caregivers. Meetings are held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St. Registration is required prior to attending group. Call 432-257-1836.

is a peer support group for grieving children ages 5-18 who have lost a loved one due to death. This program is intended for children to process their grief and heal through peer discussions and activities. It is provided at no cost and is facilitated by licensed and/or certified counselors. GAC also offers an adult peer support group for parents or caregivers. Meetings are held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St. Registration is required prior to attending group. Call 432-257-1836. The Odessa and Midland area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets on the first Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Towers Retirement, 311 W. Fourth St. in Odessa; and at 6:30 p.m. at Health South Rehab Hospital, Loop 250 & Heritage Blvd., Midland. Call 806-726-0941 or visit www.parkinson.org.

meets on the first Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Towers Retirement, 311 W. Fourth St. in Odessa; and at 6:30 p.m. at Health South Rehab Hospital, Loop 250 & Heritage Blvd., Midland. Call 806-726-0941 or visit www.parkinson.org. The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 300 Veterans Blvd., Big Spring. Call 432-213-0494.

support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 300 Veterans Blvd., Big Spring. Call 432-213-0494. The WEL-Hand of Grace Women’s Enrichment & Resource Center . Call 272-1657.

. Call 272-1657. The West Texas Amputee Support Group meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at HealthSouth. Call 550-4371.

meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at HealthSouth. Call 550-4371. The West Texas Healthy Marriage Project . Seminars scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. Admission is free. Call 889-5310 for locations.

. Seminars scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. Admission is free. Call 889-5310 for locations. The West Texas Twilight Visions , a free support group for the blind or visually impaired, meets at 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at 3106A Kermit Highway. Call Mary Beazley at 366-5090.

, a free support group for the blind or visually impaired, meets at 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at 3106A Kermit Highway. Call Mary Beazley at 366-5090. FORT STOCKTON Helping Hands Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Senior Citizen Center, 1010 W. 14th St., Fort Stockton. Call 432-336-3648 or 432-290-2966

Helping Hands Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Senior Citizen Center, 1010 W. 14th St., Fort Stockton. Call 432-336-3648 or 432-290-2966 MONAHANS Vision of Hope Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Ward County Convention Center, 400 E. Fourth St., Monahans. Call 234-2445.

BIG SPRING Big Spring State Hospital collect coat and jacket donations for patients throughout the year. Clean items may be taken to the Community Relations Office, at the hospital’s south entrance, 1901 N. U.S. Highway 87, Big Spring. Call 432-268-7535 or 432-268-7730.

A.C.T.S (Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series) The 12-step recovery group meets at 10 a.m. each Sunday at the Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave. Call 208-8197 or 363-5433.

The 12-step recovery group meets at 10 a.m. each Sunday at the Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave. Call 208-8197 or 363-5433. Alternative Life Solutions Counseling , 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444.

, 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444. Basin Detox System Inc. , 1711 WCR 140, Midland. Available 24 hours, seven days a week. Call 520-2990.

, 1711 WCR 140, Midland. Available 24 hours, seven days a week. Call 520-2990. Faith Temple Fellowship and FootPrints Ministries have teamed up to help out individuals with addictions at 8 p.m. each Thursday at Faith Temple Fellowship, 1335 E. Sixth St. Small fee for materials. Call Donny Kyker at 559-9165.

have teamed up to help out individuals with addictions at 8 p.m. each Thursday at Faith Temple Fellowship, 1335 E. Sixth St. Small fee for materials. Call Donny Kyker at 559-9165. Narcotics Anonymous offers substance abuse problem support. For meeting information, call 582-2926.

offers substance abuse problem support. For meeting information, call 582-2926. New Day Counseling offers DWI intervention class (repeat offenders), drug offender education, anger management and cognitive intervention program. To make an appointment, call 332-5645 or go by the office at 404 E. Seventh St. Website: www.newdaycounsel.com.

offers DWI intervention class (repeat offenders), drug offender education, anger management and cognitive intervention program. To make an appointment, call 332-5645 or go by the office at 404 E. Seventh St. Website: www.newdaycounsel.com. Nonsmoking AA meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at St Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. Call 550-9601.

meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at St Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. Call 550-9601. Odessa Al Anon meetings for friends and families of problem drinkers have been scheduled. The Tanglewood Al Anon family group meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. The Suburban Al Anon family group meets at noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays all at Alcoholics Anonymous building, 2433 E. 11th St. These meetings are smoke free meetings. Call 367-2701.

meetings for friends and families of problem drinkers have been scheduled. The Tanglewood Al Anon family group meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. The Suburban Al Anon family group meets at noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays all at Alcoholics Anonymous building, 2433 E. 11th St. These meetings are smoke free meetings. Call 367-2701. Outcry in the Barrio Center is offering a faith base program for individuals with drug or alcohol problems. Call 335-8925.

is offering a faith base program for individuals with drug or alcohol problems. Call 335-8925. Permian Basin Community Centers , Turning Point, 2000 Maurice Road, Odessa. State funding available for low income/indigent. Call 580-2654.

, Turning Point, 2000 Maurice Road, Odessa. State funding available for low income/indigent. Call 580-2654. Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse , offers information about alcohol abuse and counseling. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 24-hour Crisis Line. Call 580-5100 or visit the facility at 120 E. Second St., in the Martin Luther King Center.

, offers information about alcohol abuse and counseling. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 24-hour Crisis Line. Call 580-5100 or visit the facility at 120 E. Second St., in the Martin Luther King Center. Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas Inc. , West County Road 116, Midland. The center offers individual, marital, and family counseling, crisis intervention, play and art therapy for children, addiction and eating disorders recovery, therapy for cutting behaviors, pain management, specialized therapy for senior citizens and their caregivers, diagnosis and treatment of various attention disorders, new testing components for children, a comprehensive package of services to recent Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans and families with free counseling for marriage and family problems, anxiety, depression, grief, post traumatic stress and career counseling. Medicaid and insurance accepted. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 563-4144.

, West County Road 116, Midland. The center offers individual, marital, and family counseling, crisis intervention, play and art therapy for children, addiction and eating disorders recovery, therapy for cutting behaviors, pain management, specialized therapy for senior citizens and their caregivers, diagnosis and treatment of various attention disorders, new testing components for children, a comprehensive package of services to recent Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans and families with free counseling for marriage and family problems, anxiety, depression, grief, post traumatic stress and career counseling. Medicaid and insurance accepted. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 563-4144. Stop Smoking with hypnosis by Daylan Smith, sessions are private and confidential. Also offered are weight control, grief counseling, insomnia, stress, relationships and confidence. Call 557-0632.

by Daylan Smith, sessions are private and confidential. Also offered are weight control, grief counseling, insomnia, stress, relationships and confidence. Call 557-0632. Texas Quitline offers free advice, counseling, gum, patches or lozenges for smokers who want to quit smoking. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit: www.dshs.state.tx.us/tobacco/. Call 1-877-YES-QUIT (877-937-7848).

All People Worship Center has opened a hospice service to work in patients’ homes and nursing homes. All People Hospice, 1324 N. County Road West, has a doctor, a nurse and a social worker to serve within a 50-mile radius of Odessa. Call 432-653-5718 or visit allpeoplehospice.com.

has opened a hospice service to work in patients’ homes and nursing homes. All People Hospice, 1324 N. County Road West, has a doctor, a nurse and a social worker to serve within a 50-mile radius of Odessa. Call 432-653-5718 or visit allpeoplehospice.com. ABLE Center for Independent Living , 1931 E. 37th St., Suite 1, offers the following for individuals with disabilities; Learn Rosette Stone Español from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; seated exercise class, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday; wellness class, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and resume writing and job interviewing class, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Call 580-3439 or visit www.ablecenterpb.org.

, 1931 E. 37th St., Suite 1, offers the following for individuals with disabilities; Learn Rosette Stone Español from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; seated exercise class, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday; wellness class, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and resume writing and job interviewing class, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Call 580-3439 or visit www.ablecenterpb.org. Area Agency of Aging of the Permian Basin of Midland provides services to individuals age 60 and older, their families, caregivers and others who help them such as friends and neighbors. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 563-1061 or (800) 491-4636.

provides services to individuals age 60 and older, their families, caregivers and others who help them such as friends and neighbors. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 563-1061 or (800) 491-4636. Big Spring State Hospital welcomes donated clean gently used warm clothing for patients in need. Donations may be taken to the community relations office near the south entrance of the hospital, 1901 N. U.S. Highway 87. Call 432-268-7535 or email danielle.lindsey@dshs.state.tx.us.

welcomes donated clean gently used warm clothing for patients in need. Donations may be taken to the community relations office near the south entrance of the hospital, 1901 N. U.S. Highway 87. Call 432-268-7535 or email danielle.lindsey@dshs.state.tx.us. Care Improvement Plus provides specialized Medicare coverage for underserved and chronically ill beneficiaries throughout the state. To learn more, call 866-727-6646 or visit www.careimprovementplus.com.

provides specialized Medicare coverage for underserved and chronically ill beneficiaries throughout the state. To learn more, call 866-727-6646 or visit www.careimprovementplus.com. Disability Claim Service , 835 Tower Drive, Suite 17, represents and assists Social Security Disability applicants. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Call 580-5580.

, 835 Tower Drive, Suite 17, represents and assists Social Security Disability applicants. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Call 580-5580. Home Instead Senior Care offers companionship, personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, errands and shopping services for seniors who want to remain in their homes as they age. The center is currently offering a free Family Caregiver Support Workshop Series from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Hospice Midland Inspiration Center, 4629 Andrews Highway, Midland. Reservations are required.

offers companionship, personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, errands and shopping services for seniors who want to remain in their homes as they age. The center is currently offering a free Family Caregiver Support Workshop Series from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Hospice Midland Inspiration Center, 4629 Andrews Highway, Midland. Reservations are required. Joint Care Seminars are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704.

are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704. Miracle on Wheels offers public awareness about wheel chair assistance options for seniors and the disabled. Call 800-771-9243 or 800-400-4210.

offers public awareness about wheel chair assistance options for seniors and the disabled. Call 800-771-9243 or 800-400-4210. Odessa Regional Medical Center offers free join care seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704.

offers free join care seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704. Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, 620 N. Alleghaney Ave., offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and audiology.

620 N. Alleghaney Ave., offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and audiology. Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services. Call 1-855-937-2372 or visit https://www.dads.state.tx.us/services/.

offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services. Call 1-855-937-2372 or visit https://www.dads.state.tx.us/services/. Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin , 301 N. N St., Midland, are offering adult or children IVA+Plus computerized testing for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Testing is $150 and is not covered by health insurance. To make an appointment or for information, call 620-5800.

, 301 N. N St., Midland, are offering adult or children IVA+Plus computerized testing for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Testing is $150 and is not covered by health insurance. To make an appointment or for information, call 620-5800. The Hearing Loss Association of America of the Permian Basin Chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month through November at 4312 Ridgedale Ave. For information, call 272-1674 or e-mail linda.belk18@yahoo.com or visit www.hearingloss.org.

meets at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month through November at 4312 Ridgedale Ave. For information, call 272-1674 or e-mail linda.belk18@yahoo.com or visit www.hearingloss.org. The Recording Library of West Texas offers listeners podcasts via the iPhone and iPad. Local and national newspapers, grocery store ads and all other podcasts will be available for download. The Recording Library needs volunteers to read the local newspapers. Volunteer hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The Telephone Reader is a free service for the blind and physically disabled. The Telephone Reader’s phone number is 617-5555. Call 682-2731 or visit www.recordinglibrary.org.

offers listeners podcasts via the iPhone and iPad. Local and national newspapers, grocery store ads and all other podcasts will be available for download. The Recording Library needs volunteers to read the local newspapers. Volunteer hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The Telephone Reader is a free service for the blind and physically disabled. The Telephone Reader’s phone number is 617-5555. Call 682-2731 or visit www.recordinglibrary.org. Wishes on Wheels offers electric power wheelchairs to nonambulatory senior citizens (65 years and older) and the permanently disabled of any age, if they qualify. For information or to check on qualifications, call 800-823-5220.

offers electric power wheelchairs to nonambulatory senior citizens (65 years and older) and the permanently disabled of any age, if they qualify. For information or to check on qualifications, call 800-823-5220. Free senior emergency kits are also being offered. Kits include a checklist of important contact names and information, a medication tracker, allergies/conditions worksheet, a senior health tracker magnet, a wallet card to carry when away from home and more. Home Instead Senior Care and the Arthritis Foundation have joined and produced a series to help those who care for seniors with arthritis. Home Instead Senior Care is also offering free training for families caring for Alzheimer’s and other dementias family members. Call 689-4663 or visit homeinstead.com/midlandtx, www.senioremergencykit.com or HelpforAlzheimersFamilies.com. Home Instead Senior Care is located at 1030 Andrews Highway, Suite 223, Midland.

are also being offered. Kits include a checklist of important contact names and information, a medication tracker, allergies/conditions worksheet, a senior health tracker magnet, a wallet card to carry when away from home and more. Home Instead Senior Care and the Arthritis Foundation have joined and produced a series to help those who care for seniors with arthritis. Home Instead Senior Care is also offering free training for families caring for Alzheimer’s and other dementias family members. Call 689-4663 or visit homeinstead.com/midlandtx, www.senioremergencykit.com or HelpforAlzheimersFamilies.com. Home Instead Senior Care is located at 1030 Andrews Highway, Suite 223, Midland. Medical Center Health System is looking for donations of gently used medical equipment for its Sharing & Caring Program. MCHS will clean and repair donated equipment and make it available forhome use when patients in need are discharged. Medical equipment needed are wheelchairs, canes, shower chairs, walkers and crutches. Items may be taken between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to the MCH Hetzler Building, 500 W. Second St. Call 640-2607 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

ACT Counseling Management Corp ., 2445 E. 11th St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, some evenings and Saturdays. Call 333-3667.

., 2445 E. 11th St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, some evenings and Saturdays. Call 333-3667. Alternative Life Solutions Counseling , 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444.

, 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444. BCA Permian Basin , 3300 S. FM1788, Midland, offers confidential assessments for senior adult patients suffering a mental health crisis and for the emotional and behavioral needs for children ages 5-12. Call 561-5915, toll free 877-821-1758.

, 3300 S. FM1788, Midland, offers confidential assessments for senior adult patients suffering a mental health crisis and for the emotional and behavioral needs for children ages 5-12. Call 561-5915, toll free 877-821-1758. BIG SPRING The West Texas Centers offers a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline for people who need immediate assistance in 23 West Texas rural counties. Call 800-375-4357.

The West Texas Centers offers a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline for people who need immediate assistance in 23 West Texas rural counties. Call 800-375-4357. Centers for Children and Families , 835 Tower Drive, Suite 1, Odessa. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 580-7006 or 570-1084 (Midland).

, 835 Tower Drive, Suite 1, Odessa. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 580-7006 or 570-1084 (Midland). Samaritan Counseling Center , 10008 Pilot Ave., Midland, offers free counseling to veterans, active military and their family members. To donate or for fundraising event information, call 563-4144 or visit www.samaritanccwtx.org.

, 10008 Pilot Ave., Midland, offers free counseling to veterans, active military and their family members. To donate or for fundraising event information, call 563-4144 or visit www.samaritanccwtx.org. The Children’s Connections , a non-profit organization, is offering two free parenting programs designed to strengthen families. The Children’s Connections’ Strengthening Families Program will utilize the Project SafeCare and Parenting Wisely program models to educate parents who are at risk of child abuse and maltreatment. Call 432-270-8299, 800-456-4862, e-mail Judy@childrensconnections.org or visit childrensconnections.org.

, a non-profit organization, is offering two free parenting programs designed to strengthen families. The Children’s Connections’ Strengthening Families Program will utilize the Project SafeCare and Parenting Wisely program models to educate parents who are at risk of child abuse and maltreatment. Call 432-270-8299, 800-456-4862, e-mail Judy@childrensconnections.org or visit childrensconnections.org. Trans Texas Counseling offers confidential individual, family and marital counseling, anger management and substance abuse services. Evening and weekend appointments are available. Call 333-9590.

offers confidential individual, family and marital counseling, anger management and substance abuse services. Evening and weekend appointments are available. Call 333-9590. West Texas Area Counseling Center, 6010 E. Highway 191, Suite 120, Odessa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Evening appointments may be arranged. Call 550-3838 or 552-0230.

Safe Place of Odessa and Midland assists victims of domestic violence, counseling, support groups, children’s programs, battering intervention prevention program, legal advocacy, education, community awareness and training, community resource referral for victims of physical, emotional, sexual abuse. Shelter is also provided for victims and their children as well as nonresident services to 15 counties. Call 580-5970 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24-hour hotline at 570-1465 or 800-967-8928.

assists victims of domestic violence, counseling, support groups, children’s programs, battering intervention prevention program, legal advocacy, education, community awareness and training, community resource referral for victims of physical, emotional, sexual abuse. Shelter is also provided for victims and their children as well as nonresident services to 15 counties. Call 580-5970 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24-hour hotline at 570-1465 or 800-967-8928. The Crisis Center of West Texas offers counseling services for adult victims of domestic violence and counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence. Call the 24-hour hotline at 333-2527or 866-627-4747 or visit www.ccwtx.org.

Bearly Unique Blessings Soup Kitchen , sponsored by Wake Up And Dream and Faith Temple Fellowship, offers lunch daily for the area homeless and needy. Volunteers and contributions are needed. Call 272-3443 or 208-6712. Contributions may be mailed to Wake Up And Dream, c/o Bearly Unique Blessings Soup Kitchen, 1335 E. Sixth St., Odessa, Texas 79761.

, sponsored by Wake Up And Dream and Faith Temple Fellowship, offers lunch daily for the area homeless and needy. Volunteers and contributions are needed. Call 272-3443 or 208-6712. Contributions may be mailed to Wake Up And Dream, c/o Bearly Unique Blessings Soup Kitchen, 1335 E. Sixth St., Odessa, Texas 79761. JesusHouseOdessa.com offers food for the areas homeless and the needy. Donated perishable and nonperishable items welcomed. Deliver to 1335 E. Sixth St. Call 559-9165 for drop off times or for more information visit: www.jesushouseodessa.com.

Medical Center Hospital medication take back program between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month under the MCH Sky Bridge, Fifth Street and Alleghaney Ave. This is anonymous program and all medications received will be destroyed in compliance with federal law. Call 640-6000. Visit ww.mchodessa.com.

Odessa Regional Medical Center , 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled stork tours at 7 p.m. Mondays and 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stork-tour-every-tuesday-tickets-17501065157?ref=ecal. Call 582-8672 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com.

, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled stork tours at 7 p.m. Mondays and 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stork-tour-every-tuesday-tickets-17501065157?ref=ecal. Call 582-8672 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com. Odessa Regional Medical Center is offering sport physicals at three locations at Pediatric Clinic, Fifth Street and Muskingum Avenue; Complete Care, 3001 W. University Blvd. and at 7101 Eastridge Road. To schedule an appointment, call 582-8590 (Pediatric Clinic), 580-5966 (Complete Care-West Loop); or 550-0048 (Complete Care-Eastridge). Visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com.

is offering sport physicals at three locations at Pediatric Clinic, Fifth Street and Muskingum Avenue; Complete Care, 3001 W. University Blvd. and at 7101 Eastridge Road. To schedule an appointment, call 582-8590 (Pediatric Clinic), 580-5966 (Complete Care-West Loop); or 550-0048 (Complete Care-Eastridge). Visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com. Ronald McDonald Care Mobile officers sport physicals and primary care for children. Hours of operation are, unless otherwise noted: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. No appointment is necessary. First come, first seen. For current location schedule or for more information, call 640-KIDS or visit http://mchodessa.com/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/.

The Medical Center Health System Call Center is now providing physician referral information at 640-6000. This line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They also have bilingual operators to assist Spanish speakers. The MCH Call Center is also set up to help callers with information about MCH events, services, and classes. Visit www.mchodessa.com.

Medical Center Health System has scheduled Baby Café from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at MCH Center for Women & Infants, fourth floor east classroom. Call 640-6000.

has scheduled Baby Café from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at MCH Center for Women & Infants, fourth floor east classroom. Call 640-6000. Medical Center Hospital Center for Women and Infants offers a free Breastfeeding Drop-in Center for pregnant or nursing mothers from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday at the MCH Center for Women & Infants Classroom. Included free breastfeeding education, certified lactation consultants and one-on-one consultations. No appointments are needed and all consultations and services are provided free of charge to pregnant and nursing mothers. Call 640-6000 or visit http://www.mch4women.com/Baby-Cafe.aspx.

offers a free Breastfeeding Drop-in Center for pregnant or nursing mothers from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday at the MCH Center for Women & Infants Classroom. Included free breastfeeding education, certified lactation consultants and one-on-one consultations. No appointments are needed and all consultations and services are provided free of charge to pregnant and nursing mothers. Call 640-6000 or visit http://www.mch4women.com/Baby-Cafe.aspx. Medical Center Hospital Center for Women & Infants has scheduled Baby Steps Tours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the centers, first floor lobby. Baby Steps Tours gives expectant parents to become familiar with the centers amenities and services, to ask important questions and get to know our staff before the baby’s arrival. For more information, call 413-3249, 230-4037 or text BABY to 20673 to receive the latest centers information. Visit: www.mchodessa.com.

