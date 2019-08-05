Health Briefs August 5, 2019

To submit a health brief, e-mail submissions to oalife@oaoa.com. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for consideration for the following Monday’s edition.

Free Back to School Vaccines

The Medical Center Hospital Family Health Clinic and the Ector County Health Department is offering free Back to School Vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at FHC, 6030 W. University Blvd.

Free immunizations are available for self pay, Medicaid, CHIP patients (not available to patients with commercial insurance).

Copy of student shot record will be required.

>> mchodessa.com

Seeking volunteers

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change.

Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the centre, 900 West Wall St., Midland.

For information, call 684-5437 or email kfanning@raysofhopemidland.org.

>> tinyurl.com/y6rl3xck

MCH Farmers Market

The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 and Sept. 28 at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue.

There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more.

For more information, call 640-6000.

>> mchodessa.com

Cups for a Cause 10k/5K

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled Cups for the fifth annual Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

>> tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

Health Fair

Medical Center Health System has scheduled the Permian Basin Health Fair 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The event will include blood sugar/glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides & PSA, body fat/BMI and pulmonary function screenings, a blood drive, vision testing, balance testing, flexibility testing, adult flu shots, advanced directives/power of attorney and heart attack risk assessment.

Admission is free.

For information, call 239-1070 or email beatriz@courthards-al.com.

>> mchodessa.com

CLASSES/SEMINARS

>> Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St., has scheduled volunteer trainings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 and Oct. 16. Different volunteer opportunities are available. Reservations are required. For reservations or for more information, call 686-6101. Visit hospiceofodessa.org

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 5, Sept. 30 and Nov. 18 in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Food For Thought sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the MCH boardroom.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> Parent Power: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays at the Centers for Children & Families, 4241 Tanglewood Lane. Contact 580-7006.

>> The Odessa Y, 3001 E. University Blvd., is offering free weight management sessions with a trainer upon membership. Call 362-4301.

>> Weigh to Success, bariatric weight loss program, holds informational seminars from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month check in at the information desk located inside the front entrance of Midland Memorial Hospital, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway, Midland. Call 638-8081.

SUPPORT GROUPS

>> Al-Non Family Groups have scheduled the following meeting times and locations: Basin AFG, 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 3610 N. Golder Ave.; New Day AFG, 10 a.m., Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 4141 Tanglewood Lane; Suburban Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 2433 E. 11th St.; Valor Para Cambiar AFG (Spanish speaking), 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 801 N. Lauderdale Ave.; Al-Anon for Adult Children of Alcoholics, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 2433 E. 11th St. Call 432-934-4667; 1910 Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 206 N.E. Fifth St., Andrews; Big Bend AFG, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 502 E. Lockhart Ave., Alpine; . Call 638-0451. The Serenity AFG: 12 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at, 3100 N. A St., building C, Midland; Seven Ten AFG: 7 p.m., Mondays at Seven Ten Alcoholics Anon, 710 W Ohio Ave., Midland; 12 Step AFG: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 206 N. Midkiff, Ste 1-C, Midland. Young Adults Welcome. Visit texas-al-anon.org/meetings/midlandodessa/.

>> Area Agency on Aging of the Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission and the Southwest Parkinson Society disease caregivers support group. The group meets from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the PBRPC, 2910 LaForce Blvd., Midland, intersection of LaForce Boulevard and Windecker. Call 563-1061 or visit pbrpc.org or www.swparkinson.org.

>> Area Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Health South Rehab Hospital, 1800 Heritage Blvd., Midland.

>> Area support groups for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meet at the following times:

West Texas Twilight Visions Support Group meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 234-2445.

>> Lincoln Tower Support Group meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St. Call 234-2445.

>> Cancer Survivorship Through Art meets at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every first Friday of each month at Hope House. Call MCH Oncology Navigation at 640-1578.

>> The Courtyard Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Dr., offers caregiver support group at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Courtyards at Parks Senior Living; and at 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Odessa Regional Medical Center, south campus.

>> Food Addicts Anonymous has scheduled meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at La Hacienda, B & J Plaza, lower level, 206 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Call 553-1031.

>> Helping Hand Cancer Support Group for patients with metastatic cancer meets from noon to 1 p.m. every other Tuesday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin in Midland, 301 N. Ave. N Midland. Lunch is provided. Call 620-1023.

>> Hospice of Odessa Caregiver’s Support Group meets from noon to 1 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month at Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St. Call 653-1737.

>> Interim Healthcare and Hospice Grief Support Group, 500 N. Washington Ave. Suite 700, meets at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Cost is free and open to the public. Call 550-7593 or email Langston@interimtx.com.

>> Medical Center Hospital’s Stroke Support Group from noon to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191. The meetings are free and open to those affected by stroke, survivors, caregivers, family and friends. For stroke warnings signs information, call Karry Morris at 640-2331. For group information, call Paula Waldrop at 640-1132.

>> Men with Multiple Sclerosis support group offers men in the West Texas area with MS disease to participate in future meetings. Call Jerry Savoy at 296-2368 or email westtexasms@aol.com.

>> Midland Memorial Hospital Breastfeeding Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at West Campus, 4214 Andrews Highway. Call 221-3283.

>> Narcotics Anonymous. Call 582-2926 for times, dates and locations of the meetings.

>> Odessa Parkinson Disease Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd. (multi purpose building next to the church).

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., topic meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-step study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Parkinson’s Caregivers meets at 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church Parlor, 709 N. Lee Ave. Call 366-6838.

>> Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., multi-purpose building. Call 366-1593 and 366-6838.

>> PECOS The Pecos Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Pecos Senior Center, 119 S. Cedar. Call (800) 272-3900.

>> Permian Basin A.W.A.K.E. support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Permian Basin Sleep Center, 600 N. Washington Ave.

>> The Permian Basin Diabetes Support Group hosted by Medical Center Hospital meets at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at 520 N. Washington St. The support group meetings are free and open to anyone interested in knowing more about living with diabetes. A presentation by a healthcare professional is planned for each meeting along with a question and answer period. Call 640-2128.

>> Polo Park Estates Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at Polo Park Estates, 2100 Castleford Road, Midland. Call 234-2445.

>> Permian Basin Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind has scheduled the Vista Support Group at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday and the last Monday of each month at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave., Midland. Call 556-0515 or 528-2350.

>> Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a community outreach of Hospice of Midland. The center serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition. All services are provided free of charge. For more information, call 432-684-5437 or visit https://hospiceofmidland.org/rays-of-hope/.

>> Safe Place of the Permian Basin support groups for victims of family violence. There is no fee to attend, call 580-5970.

>> SAM (Sharing All Memories) grief support group meets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month at New Day Counseling, 822 N. Lee Ave. Call 332-5645.

>> The Southwest Parkinson Society support group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd., at the multi purpose building next to the church.

>> Surviving Life’s Journey, an open group for cancer patients and caregivers, meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at MCH Auditorium. Call 640-1283.

>> Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Helping Hand Metastatic Cancer Support Group meeting at noon every other Tuesday at TTPPB, clinic room 210B, 301 N. Ave., Midland. Meetings are free for patients with metastatic cancer. Reservations are required. For reservations or for more information, call 620-1023 or 620-5800.

>> The Medical Center Public Bariatric Weight Loss Seminar meets on the second at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the MCH Center for Health & Wellness. For information, call 640-3555.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas offers a Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program called reStart. This rehabilitation program for male abusers is ongoing with attendees required to participate for 18 consecutive weeks for graduation. The cost is $30 per session. It is CJD approved and accepted by the courts for those sentenced to complete a BIPP course. Classes are held from 2 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays at Crisis Center of West Texas, 910-B South Grant Ave.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas offers free support services and shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their children. Childcare is available during the meeting. Call 1-866-627-4747 to schedule an appointment. The shelters are located in Odessa and Fort Stockton, but also provide outreach services in the counties of Andrews, Crane, Ector, Gaines, Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler. Services include shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and accompaniment. Community service programs are also available on topics such as bullying prevention, healthy relationships, safety, and many more. Call 333-2527 for community service programs or toll-free number 1-866-627-4747 for victim services available 24/7. Visit www.ccwtx.org.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas offers weekly support group meetings for survivors of domestic violence. Childcare is available during the meeting. Counseling services for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault are also available, along with counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence. To learn more, visit www.ccwtx.org. To set up an appointment, call 1-866-627-4747.

>> The Grief Alliance for Children is a peer support group for grieving children ages 5-18 who have lost a loved one due to death. This program is intended for children to process their grief and heal through peer discussions and activities. It is provided at no cost and is facilitated by licensed and/or certified counselors. GAC also offers an adult peer support group for parents or caregivers. Meetings are held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St. Registration is required prior to attending group. Call 432-257-1836.

>> The Odessa and Midland area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets on the first Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Towers Retirement, 311 W. Fourth St. in Odessa; and at 6:30 p.m. at Health South Rehab Hospital, Loop 250 & Heritage Blvd., Midland. Call 806-726-0941 or visit www.parkinson.org.

>> The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 300 Veterans Blvd., Big Spring. Call 432-213-0494.

>> The WEL-Hand of Grace Women’s Enrichment & Resource Center. Call 272-1657.

>> The West Texas Amputee Support Group meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at HealthSouth. Call 550-4371.

>> The West Texas Healthy Marriage Project. Seminars scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. Admission is free. Call 889-5310 for locations.

>> The West Texas Twilight Visions, a free support group for the blind or visually impaired, meets at 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at 3106A Kermit Highway. Call Mary Beazley at 366-5090.

>> FORT STOCKTON Helping Hands Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Senior Citizen Center, 1010 W. 14th St., Fort Stockton. Call 432-336-3648 or 432-290-2966

>> MONAHANS Vision of Hope Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Ward County Convention Center, 400 E. Fourth St., Monahans. Call 234-2445.

>> Southwest Parkinson Society Support Group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Sherwood Church of Christ, multi purpose building, next to the church, 4900 N. Dixie Blvd.

>> “Walking With You,” a free grief support group, is offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Home Hospice, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 120. Call 580-9990 or visit www.homehospicewtx.com/events/.

COAT/JACKET COLLECTION

>> The Crisis Center of West Texas Response Closet is almost empty and are in need of new, comfy clothes, such as yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, t-shirts, and sweatshirts in all sizes, in larger sizes (large-4XL).

CCWTX is responding to sexual assaults at higher rates than last year, and many survivors are left with nothing but a hospital gown after their clothes are collected for evidence by law enforcement.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 910-B S. Grant Ave.

For more information, call 333-2527 or visit www.ccwtx.org.

>> BIG SPRING Big Spring State Hospital collect coat and jacket donations for patients throughout the year. Clean items may be taken to the Community Relations Office, at the hospital’s south entrance, 1901 N. U.S. Highway 87, Big Spring. Call 432-268-7535 or 432-268-7730.

SUBSTANCE ABUSE AGENCIES

>> A.C.T.S (Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series) The 12-step recovery group meets at 10 a.m. each Sunday at the Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave. Call 208-8197 or 363-5433.

>> Alternative Life Solutions Counseling, 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444.

>> Basin Detox System Inc., 1711 WCR 140, Midland. Available 24 hours, seven days a week. Call 520-2990.

>> Faith Temple Fellowship and FootPrints Ministries have teamed up to help out individuals with addictions at 8 p.m. each Thursday at Faith Temple Fellowship, 1335 E. Sixth St. Small fee for materials. Call Donny Kyker at 559-9165.

>> Narcotics Anonymous offers substance abuse problem support. For meeting information, call 582-2926.

>> New Day Counseling offers DWI intervention class (repeat offenders), drug offender education, anger management and cognitive intervention program. To make an appointment, call 332-5645 or go by the office at 404 E. Seventh St. Website: www.newdaycounsel.com.

>> Nonsmoking AA meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at St Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. Call 550-9601.

>> Odessa Al Anon meetings for friends and families of problem drinkers have been scheduled. The Tanglewood Al Anon family group meets from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Library, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. The Suburban Al Anon family group meets at noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays all at Alcoholics Anonymous building, 2433 E. 11th St. These meetings are smoke free meetings. Call 367-2701.

>> Outcry in the Barrio Center is offering a faith base program for individuals with drug or alcohol problems. Call 335-8925.

>> Permian Basin Community Centers, Turning Point, 2000 Maurice Road, Odessa. State funding available for low income/indigent. Call 580-2654.

>> Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, offers information about alcohol abuse and counseling. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 24-hour Crisis Line. Call 580-5100 or visit the facility at 120 E. Second St., in the Martin Luther King Center.

>> Stop Smoking with hypnosis by Daylan Smith, sessions are private and confidential. Also offered are weight control, grief counseling, insomnia, stress, relationships and confidence. Call 557-0632.

>> Texas Quitline offers free advice, counseling, gum, patches or lozenges for smokers who want to quit smoking. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit: www.dshs.state.tx.us/tobacco/. Call 1-877-YES-QUIT (877-937-7848).

DISABILITY

>> All People Worship Center has opened a hospice service to work in patients’ homes and nursing homes. All People Hospice, 1324 N. County Road West, has a doctor, a nurse and a social worker to serve within a 50-mile radius of Odessa. Call 432-653-5718 or visit allpeoplehospice.com.

>> ABLE Center for Independent Living, 1931 E. 37th St., Suite 1, offers the following for individuals with disabilities; Learn Rosette Stone Español from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; seated exercise class, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday; wellness class, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and resume writing and job interviewing class, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Call 580-3439 or visit www.ablecenterpb.org.

>> Area Agency of Aging of the Permian Basin of Midland provides services to individuals age 60 and older, their families, caregivers and others who help them such as friends and neighbors. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 563-1061 or (800) 491-4636.

>> Big Spring State Hospital welcomes donated clean gently used warm clothing for patients in need. Donations may be taken to the community relations office near the south entrance of the hospital, 1901 N. U.S. Highway 87. Call 432-268-7535 or email danielle.lindsey@dshs.state.tx.us.

>> Care Improvement Plus provides specialized Medicare coverage for underserved and chronically ill beneficiaries throughout the state. To learn more, call 866-727-6646 or visit www.careimprovementplus.com.

>> Disability Claim Service, 835 Tower Drive, Suite 17, represents and assists Social Security Disability applicants. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Call 580-5580.

>> Home Instead Senior Care offers companionship, personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, errands and shopping services for seniors who want to remain in their homes as they age. The center is currently offering a free Family Caregiver Support Workshop Series from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Hospice Midland Inspiration Center, 4629 Andrews Highway, Midland. Reservations are required.

>> Joint Care Seminars are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704.

>> Miracle on Wheels offers public awareness about wheel chair assistance options for seniors and the disabled. Call 800-771-9243 or 800-400-4210.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers free join care seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the ORMC East Auditorium. Call 582-8704.

>> Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, 620 N. Alleghaney Ave., offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and audiology.

>> Sensory Junction Pediatric Occupational Therapy, 835 Tower Drive, Suite 10, offers specialized treatment for children with autism and sensory processing disorders. Call 332-8310.

>> Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services. Call 1-855-937-2372 or visit https://www.dads.state.tx.us/services/.

>> Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin, 301 N. N St., Midland, are offering adult or children IVA+Plus computerized testing for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Testing is $150 and is not covered by health insurance. To make an appointment or for information, call 620-5800.

>> The Hearing Loss Association of America of the Permian Basin Chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month through November at 4312 Ridgedale Ave. For information, call 272-1674 or e-mail linda.belk18@yahoo.com or visit www.hearingloss.org.

>> The Recording Library of West Texas offers listeners podcasts via the iPhone and iPad. Local and national newspapers, grocery store ads and all other podcasts will be available for download. The Recording Library needs volunteers to read the local newspapers. Volunteer hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The Telephone Reader is a free service for the blind and physically disabled. The Telephone Reader’s phone number is 617-5555. Call 682-2731 or visit www.recordinglibrary.org.

>> Wishes on Wheels offers electric power wheelchairs to nonambulatory senior citizens (65 years and older) and the permanently disabled of any age, if they qualify. For information or to check on qualifications, call 800-823-5220.

Free senior emergency kits are also being offered. Kits include a checklist of important contact names and information, a medication tracker, allergies/conditions worksheet, a senior health tracker magnet, a wallet card to carry when away from home and more. Home Instead Senior Care and the Arthritis Foundation have joined and produced a series to help those who care for seniors with arthritis. Home Instead Senior Care is also offering free training for families caring for Alzheimer’s and other dementias family members. Call 689-4663 or visit homeinstead.com/midlandtx, www.senioremergencykit.com or HelpforAlzheimersFamilies.com. Home Instead Senior Care is located at 1030 Andrews Highway, Suite 223, Midland.

>> Medical Center Health System is looking for donations of gently used medical equipment for its Sharing & Caring Program. MCHS will clean and repair donated equipment and make it available for home use when patients in need are discharged. Medical equipment needed are wheelchairs, canes, shower chairs, walkers and crutches. Items may be taken between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to the MCH Hetzler Building, 500 W. Second St. Call 640-2607 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

DIVORCE AND COUNSELING AGENCIES

>> ACT Counseling Management Corp., 2445 E. 11th St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, some evenings and Saturdays. Call 333-3667.

>> Alternative Life Solutions Counseling, 2458 East 11th St. Call 582-2444.

>> BCA Permian Basin, 3300 S. FM1788, Midland, offers confidential assessments for senior adult patients suffering a mental health crisis and for the emotional and behavioral needs for children ages 5-12. Call 561-5915, toll free 877-821-1758.

>> BIG SPRING The West Texas Centers offers a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline for people who need immediate assistance in 23 West Texas rural counties. Call 800-375-4357.

>> Centers for Children and Families, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, Odessa. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 580-7006 or 570-1084 (Midland).

>> Samaritan Counseling Center, 10008 Pilot Ave., Midland, offers free counseling to veterans, active military and their family members. To donate or for fundraising event information, call 563-4144 or visit www.samaritanccwtx.org.

>> The Children’s Connections, a non-profit organization, is offering two free parenting programs designed to strengthen families. The Children’s Connections’ Strengthening Families Program will utilize the Project SafeCare and Parenting Wisely program models to educate parents who are at risk of child abuse and maltreatment. Call 432-270-8299, 800-456-4862, e-mail Judy@childrensconnections.org or visit childrensconnections.org.

>> Trans Texas Counseling offers confidential individual, family and marital counseling, anger management and substance abuse services. Evening and weekend appointments are available. Call 333-9590.

>> West Texas Area Counseling Center, 6010 E. Highway 191, Suite 120, Odessa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Evening appointments may be arranged. Call 550-3838 or 552-0230.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGENCIES

>> Safe Place of Odessa and Midland assists victims of domestic violence, counseling, support groups, children’s programs, battering intervention prevention program, legal advocacy, education, community awareness and training, community resource referral for victims of physical, emotional, sexual abuse. Shelter is also provided for victims and their children as well as nonresident services to 15 counties. Call 580-5970 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24-hour hotline at 570-1465 or 800-967-8928.

>> The Crisis Center of West Texas offers counseling services for adult victims of domestic violence and counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence. Call the 24-hour hotline at 333-2527or 866-627-4747 or visit www.ccwtx.org.

FOOD

>> Bearly Unique Blessings Soup Kitchen, sponsored by Wake Up And Dream and Faith Temple Fellowship, offers lunch daily for the area homeless and needy. Volunteers and contributions are needed. Call 272-3443 or 208-6712. Contributions may be mailed to Wake Up And Dream, c/o Bearly Unique Blessings Soup Kitchen, 1335 E. Sixth St., Odessa, Texas 79761.

>> JesusHouseOdessa.com offers food for the areas homeless and the needy. Donated perishable and nonperishable items welcomed. Deliver to 1335 E. Sixth St. Call 559-9165 for drop off times or for more information visit: www.jesushouseodessa.com.

MEDICATION TAKE BACK

>> Medical Center Hospital medication take back program between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month under the MCH Sky Bridge, Fifth Street and Alleghaney Ave. This is anonymous program and all medications received will be destroyed in compliance with federal law. Call 640-6000. Visit ww.mchodessa.com.

CLINICS

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled stork tours at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stork-tour-every-tuesday-tickets-17501065157?ref=ecal. Call 582-8672 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center is offering sport physicals at three locations at Pediatric Clinic, Fifth Street and Muskingum Avenue; Complete Care, 3001 W. University Blvd. and at 7101 Eastridge Road. To schedule an appointment, call 582-8590 (Pediatric Clinic), 580-5966 (Complete Care-West Loop); or 550-0048 (Complete Care-Eastridge). Visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com.

>> Ronald McDonald Care Mobile officers sport physicals and primary care for children. Hours of operation are, unless otherwise noted: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. No appointment is necessary. First come, first seen. For current location schedule or for more information, call 640-KIDS or visit http://mchodessa.com/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/.

REFERRAL CALL CENTER

>> The Medical Center Health System Call Center is now providing physician referral information at 640-6000. This line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They also have bilingual operators to assist Spanish speakers. The MCH Call Center is also set up to help callers with information about MCH events, services, and classes. Visit www.mchodessa.com.

NEW MOTHERS & BABY

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Baby Café from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at MCH Center for Women & Infants, fourth floor east classroom. Call 640-6000.

>> Medical Center Hospital Center for Women and Infants offers a free Breastfeeding Drop-in Center for pregnant or nursing mothers from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday at the MCH Center for Women & Infants Classroom. Included free breastfeeding education, certified lactation consultants and one-on-one consultations. No appointments are needed and all consultations and services are provided free of charge to pregnant and nursing mothers. Call 640-6000 or visit http://www.mch4women.com/Baby-Cafe.aspx.

>> Medical Center Hospital Center for Women & Infants has scheduled Baby Steps Tours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the centers, first floor lobby. Baby Steps Tours gives expectant parents to become familiar with the centers amenities and services, to ask important questions and get to know our staff before the baby’s arrival. For more information, call 413-3249, 230-4037 or text BABY to 20673 to receive the latest centers information. Visit: www.mchodessa.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

>> Centers for Children & Families is looking for volunteers for KIDS FIRST—a supervised visitation program that puts the needs of KIDS first. Contact rarons@centerstx.org or call 432.580.7006. www.centerstx.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center is looking for men and women, 18-year-olds and older, to volunteer just 6 hours a month or 72 hours a year as a hospital volunteer. Call 582-8796 or email megan.harrison@steward.org or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

>> The Crisis Center of West Texas offers support services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and are in need of volunteers. For more information, call 333-2537 or visit www.ccwtx.org.

>> The Crisis Center of West Texas volunteers are needed for its PATH (Positive Action Toward Healing) Program from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 333-2527 or visit www.ccwtx.org.

>> Volunteers are needed to mow the lawns of seniors and disabled individuals. Call Odessa Links, 582-0099.