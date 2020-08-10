  • August 10, 2020

GOOD SAMARITAN: Is it baby blues or something more serious? - Odessa American: Health

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 6:30 am

Having a baby is a life changing experience. While you may want to feel happy and soak in the newborn stage, this does not always initially happen. In fact, about 80 percent of women may go through “baby blues,” which is caused by a sudden change in hormones after giving birth. New moms may feel overwhelmed, irritable, fatigued, emotional, or even lonely. These feelings are usually resolved in a couple of weeks.

However, feelings of depression and anxiety may linger, and this could be a red flag for post-partum depression or anxiety. About 10 to 15 percent of women experience symptoms such as:
  • Feeling like you cannot handle being a mom or feeling like you should be adjusting “better.”
  • Having trouble bonding with your baby.
  • Changes in appetite.
  • Having trouble sleeping when the baby sleeps.
  • Excessive crying or feeling very irritable or angry.
  • Resentment towards your baby, partner or friends who do not have babies.
  • Excessive worry even after people try to reassure you.
  • Feeling like you cannot relax or like you must always be doing something (cleaning the house, making bottles, checking on the baby, etc.).
  • Disturbing thoughts that will not go away.
  • Feeling like something terrible is going to happen.
  • Being afraid that you have lost the “old you.”
  • Thoughts about harming yourself or the baby.

Certain risk factors which may make women more prone to post-partum depression or anxiety include:

  • Being a first-time mom.
  • Lack of support.
  • Traumatic pregnancy or labor.
  • History of depressive or anxiety episodes.
  • Feeling insecure about physical changes due to pregnancy.

Anxiety and depression are often tied together, so you may experience some, all, or even different symptoms than the ones listed above. It is important to remember that you are not alone and there is help available. Give yourself grace as you learn to adjust to your new baby and learn a new set of skills. You are a great mom and you can overcome this. If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please give us call at (432) 563-4144.

Posted in on Monday, August 10, 2020 6:30 am.

