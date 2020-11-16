  • November 16, 2020

GOOD SAMARITAN: Holding on to hope - Odessa American: Health

GOOD SAMARITAN: Holding on to hope

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 6:00 am

GOOD SAMARITAN: Holding on to hope By Karen Edmondson, MS, LPC, NCC Odessa American

The world is in a constant state of change, as well as ourselves. With the recent pandemic our sense of security and stability have been tested.

The increase in number of new COVID-19 cases in our communities can be discouraging. This is a present problem we face. Hope is future oriented. It comes from having a desire or expectancy for something you want in the future. Victor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, concluded that the prisoners who lost hope did not survive the harsh conditions of the concentration camp.

Hope is what pushes us through our deepest despair; knowing that good things are still possible. Every day brings new possibilities. What you need and hope for can be just around the corner. Victor Frankl believed that even if your situation does not change, you can always choose your attitude toward it. We tend to view our own suffering as unfair and look for blame.

Accepting that suffering is a normal part of life can help. We learn what is important in life through our suffering. It also teaches us to appreciate life’s simple pleasures that present themselves each day. A kind word, a warm blanket, a cup of coffee, feeling the sunshine on your face or laughing with a friend. There are many positive changes that can be seen, when you look for them.

Families are more focused on each other, rather than climbing the corporate ladder. When in the storm, all you see is the storm.

Make plans on how you want to change your life after the storm passes. When you rebuild your life, you can make it stronger and better than it was before the storm.

If we can be of assistance, feel free to contact Samaritan Counseling Center at (432) 563-4144.

