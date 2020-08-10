CATES:Vaccines and Dementia

I was talking to a couple of physicians yesterday and we started talking about COVID-19, and the symptoms of loss of taste and smell. We know COVID can make people’s blood clot more easily, so we talked about if that was the cause—tiny clots in either those organs or in the brain itself, or is it some other thing that attracts the virus to those parts of the brain. Of course, no one really knows so we were more than anything just batting around ideas, but it was interesting to talk about about how interconnected our physiology can be when it comes to infections. Today, as I am reading and deciding what to write about, I saw an article about research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) last week that linked flu and pneumonia vaccines with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease—an idea very similar to the one I had been discussing yesterday, how the physiology of the brain can react to infections, or in this case because of vaccination—to a lack of infection.

Three different studies presented at the AAIC looked at Alzheimer’s, vaccinations, and infections. Previous studies have suggested that vaccination have a protective factor against dementia, but no large-scale studies have ever examined it in detail. These three studies are a start in looking more at the link between Alzheimer’s, vaccinations, and infections.

In the first study, a group of researchers at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston looked at the health records of over 9,000 patients. They found that patients who had consistently gotten a flu shot every year reduced their risk of Alzheimer’s by almost 6%. And that the protection was better the younger the person was when they started getting routine vaccinations. The doctors are not sure how vaccination links to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s but the still felt that it was significant that something as inexpensive and accessible as a flu shot had such a big impact.

Another group of researchers from the Biodemography of Aging Research Unit at Duke University looked at pneumonia vaccination with and without flu vaccination and the risk of Alzheimer’s. They also looked at many patients, this time over 5,000 people. They looked at the risk as it related to a known genetic marker that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s. That study found that in all people who received a pneumonia vaccine between ages 65 and 75, the risk of Alzheimer’s was reduced by 25-30% and for those who did not have the risk gene, the rate of risk reduction was as much as 40%.

The third group didn’t look at vaccination, they looked at infections—far too often the result of not getting vaccinated. Their study was by far the largest, more than 1.4 million people. What they found is that people who have dementia and get an infection requiring hospitalization were 6.5 times more likely to die from that infection than those who did not have dementia, and their risk for death remained high for as many as 10 years following the hospitalization. They felt their research pointed to a need to look at the relationship between infection and dementia because there was such a strong link between those two things and risk of death.

The researchers in all these studies felt some of their results were related to overall health maintenance and good health practices. People who get vaccinated on a regular basis also tend to see their health care provider regularly and have better health maintenance overall. People who have dementia are less able to communicate symptoms and health concerns to their families and health care providers, which also has an effect on mortality because things are not always caught in the early stages where treatment is easier and usually much more successful.

For me the takeaways from my conversations of yesterday about COVID and how it affects smell and taste and these studies and how vaccinations affect risk for Alzheimer’s, is wonder at the complexity of the human body. We know so much about how our physiology works, yet we also know so little. One thing we do know though is that good health maintenance affects us in ways that are amazingly surprising. A good diet and regular exercise protect us from things as diverse as heart disease and cancer. Vaccinations not only protect us from highly transmissible dangerous diseases, but they might be a good way to prevent dementia as well. Visiting regularly with your health care provider is the best way to make sure you are catching things early, and preventing the things you can, and lowering the risk on the things you may have pre-disposition to getting—it takes advantage of the good health maintenance and all the surprising benefits we keep having revealed.