CATES: Trisomy Awareness Month

If you were to ask me if I liked being a nurse, I would say with no reservations whatsoever, No, I don’t like being a nurse, I LOVE being a nurse. I could not even imagine ever doing anything else. There is one exception to that rule, and that is when someone I love has a medical condition. There are times when that happens that I wish I wasn’t a nurse. I say that because while most medical encounters result in positive outcomes, there are also negative ones too. As much as we know about how the human body works, and can help it heal, there is still so much we cannot fix, don’t know, and cannot predict. When someone I love has a medical condition, its hard for me not to start worrying about all the things that can go wrong, in vivid detail. At those times, I understand very clearly the old saying “ignorance is bliss”. Last year, I was given the amazing gift of an instant granddaughter, and in the next few months, I will be gifted with a grandson. That is a miracle and I could not be more excited, but there are times when I must stop myself from worrying about those things that can go wrong. One group of those things are the Trisomy disorders.

Trisomy is a classification of genetic disorders where people have an extra chromosome in the nucleus of their cells. Chromosomes are the strands of DNA in all our cells. Humans usually have 46 chromosomes matched up in 23 pairs. In the trisomy disorders, that person has an extra chromosome, or 47, which means one of the pairs of chromosomes, is now a trio. The most common types of trisomy are Trisomy 13, also know as Patau syndrome, Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome, and Trisomy 21, also known as Down’s syndrome. The number part of the trisomy name is the pair of chromosomes that is trio-ed. Children affected by trisomy usually have a wide range of birth defects some of which can be very significant, and they can have delayed development and intellectual disabilities as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, Trisomy 13 occurs in 1 in every 7,409 births, Trisomy 18 occurs in 1 in 3315 births, and Trisomy 21 occurs in 1 of every 707 births. That comes out to about 531 Trisomy 13, 1,187 Trisomy 18, and 5,568 Trisomy 21 children born in the US each year. Trisomy 13 and 18 are far too often life-limiting conditions with only 5-8% of children affected with those conditions surviving beyond their first year. But we are getting far better at managing Trisomy conditions. With intervention, particularly heart surgeries, the lifespan for Trisomy 13 and 18 has increased dramatically, with 9.7% of those kids living to age 5, and some as old as 15 or higher. When I was a young nurse, it was rare to see someone with Trisomy 21 live to 40, now I meet people with Trisomy 21 in their 60’s on a regular basis.

The Trisomy disorders are incredibly challenging for families. The diagnosis process alone can involve complex testing including detailed sonograms, amniocentesis, and genetic counseling. Then there are the medical decisions, the ethical decisions, the financial burdens, and many, many other things far too numerous to list here that begin at the moment diagnosis is made and last a lifetime. Families who are living with this group of disorders need the support of all of us, and Trisomy Awareness is just a tiny part of that support.

The Support Organization for Trisomy (SOFT) states that Trisomy Awareness Month is about bringing awareness and education about trisomy conditions to the public. Celebrating the children who are beating the odds and living with trisomy far beyond the predictions. And, celebrating the lives of those who left far too soon. They state the message they want to send is not just what Trisomy is and how it affects children, but to share and celebrate how much those children are loved regardless of how long they are on earth. They want the world to know that kids with Trisomy conditions are sweet, loving, vibrant individuals who leave holes in the hearts of their friends and families when they say goodbye.