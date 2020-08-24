CATES:Teens and concussions

My youngest child since he was a toddler has believed that if one can climb it, one should jump off it, preferably with wheels. Even as an adult that hasn’t changed much—thank God he wears a helmet and good gear. Unfortunately, his adventurous side has led to more than one concussion when he was a kid. His first was when he was barely 2 years old, climbed on his dresser and said to his brother, “Look Philip, I jump”. Back then, the word concussion was scary enough, but we have now learned so much more about concussions and the potential long-term effects, particularly in kids. I thank God on a regular basis that my son has not had more serious effects from his history of concussion to this point. As we ramp back up with school and sports, I thought it would be a good time to talk about prevention and treatment of concussions.

In 2010, the American Academy of Pediatrics started bringing attention to the under reporting and under diagnosis of concussion—particularly as it relates to sports, in teenagers. Since then, reporting and diagnosis has increased, but many concussions in teens still go unrecognized. Studies estimate that 1.1-1.9 million teens suffer from a sports related concussion each year. Frighteningly as much as 65% of those teens do not seek medical care. The reason this happens is because unless you know a person well, many of the symptoms of concussion in teens go unrecognized. Parents are key in bringing those symptoms to the attention of medical providers, so they can help teens who have concussion receive treatment and avoid long-term consequences.

In a recent article, Dr Rory Tucker, a pediatric sports medicine doctor at Penn State, said when looking at kids who have been hurt and have a possible concussion, he pays attention to changes in mood or emotion, or changes in sleep patterns. Those symptoms are not as overt as the classic headaches, nausea and/or vomiting, memory losses, and or loss of consciousness, but they are just as important to bring to your health care providers attention. Concussion symptoms can also mimic depression or anxiety, so those are important to bring to the attention of health care providers as well. Concussion and being away from normal activities due to healing time, can also worsen depression and anxiety in teens already suffering from those conditions. That makes it particularly important for parents to watch for symptoms of depression like loss of interest in activities, significant weight loss or weight gain, feelings of worthlessness or suicidal thoughts and seek help if they notice their teen with those symptoms.

If you think your teen may have suffered from a concussion, remove them from play and do not return them to the sport until your teen is symptom free and your health care provider says it is okay. Teens who return to sports too soon risk a greater chance of repeat concussion. Recurrent concussions, even recurrent mild concussions, have been linked to permanent brain damage. When you speak to your health care provider about concussion in your teen, make sure they are aware of all of the medications your child is taking, even vitamins or natural medicines—as they can interact with medications needed to treat concussions, or can worsen concussion symptoms.

The best thing to do for concussions, however, is to avoid them. One of the most basic prevention strategies for head injury prevention is to have your child wear a helmet. Helmets need to be well maintained. If your child has an accident, fall, or other collision and you notice damage to the helmet, even minor damage, replace the helmet. They need to fit properly and be age appropriate. Helmets unfortunately are not something we want a child to grow into and grow out of like their school clothes. They need to be worn consistently—teach your kids to wear them even when you are not around. And helmets need to be certified for use in that activity. A football helmet is not going to protect your child on a bike. The impact forces don’t come from the same direction or have the same intensity.

One of the worst days of my life was Halloween 2018, my adventurous son was in a horrible accident on his motorcycle. The pictures of his helmet and his bike still have the power to bring me to tears. That was his most recent concussion. And knowing what I know, if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet, he probably would have had a very serious traumatic brain injury if not died instead of having a concussion. I hope you never have to experience the sheer terror that a traumatic brain injury—even a mild one can cause as a parent. But if you do, seek medical attention quickly. The best thing though is prevention—teach your kids to wear helmets. I know this as a nurse, and I know this as a mom. It can save your child from a lifetime of suffering, and more than that, it can save their life.