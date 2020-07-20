CATES:Safety always a concern during hot weather

This week had been especially brutal when it comes to heat, but heat in the summer of West Texas is always something we need to be concerned about. Because we are used to the heat, it is also sometimes easy to forget how dangerous hot weather can be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 600 people die from extreme heat every year in the US. About 37 of those deaths are kids under two who are left in hot cars. Those at highest risk for heat related illness are children under age two, people over 65, those with chronic illnesses, and those with mental illnesses that affect judgement.

Two main things affect the body’s ability to cool itself: high humidity because sweat doesn’t evaporate quickly and personal factors such as age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use because they affect judgement and/or the body’s ability to cool. If you are caring for others in hot weather, make sure they are drinking plenty of water and that they are taking breaks to cool off in air-conditioned areas or shade. Check on friends and neighbors and have them do the same for you, and never leave children or pets unattended in cars.

Those at high risk for heat related illness should stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible. In times of extreme heat warnings or advisories, have a back-up plan that extends beyond fans for cooling if you do not have access to air conditioning at home for any reason. Drink lots of water, and don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink. Plan meals that do not use the stove or oven because they will make you and your house hotter.

Even those at lower risk can suffer from heat-related illness if they do not take precautions during extreme heat. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible, particularly at midday when the heat is at its worst. Wear and reapply sunscreen as recommended on the package. Drink more water than usual and pay attention to cramps. They may be an early sign of heat-related illness. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

There are several types of heat-related illness, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, and heat rash. Heat Stroke symptoms include: high body temperature (generally greater than 103 degrees), hot, red, dry, or damp skin, fast strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke can be fatal, so it is crucial that if someone is showing the signs of heat stroke that the person with them calls 911 immediately to get help. As you are waiting for the ambulance to arrive, cool the person down by moving them to a cooler place and lower their temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give them anything to drink, however. Heat Exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, fast weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache, or fainting. If someone is showing signs of Heat Exhaustion, move them to a cool place, loosen clothing, cool their body with cool cloths or a cool bath, and have them sip water. If that person is vomiting, symptoms get worse or the symptoms last more than an hour, they also need to seek medical attention. Heat Cramps are generally caused by heavy sweating and physical activity. The symptoms are muscle pain or spasms. In those cases, stop the activity, move to a cool place, drink water or sports drinks and wait for the cramps to go away before resuming physical activities. Seek medical attention if the cramps last more than one hour or if you are on a low-sodium diet or have heart problems. Sunburn is characterized by painful, red, warm skin and severe sunburns can also cause blisters. If you get a sunburn stay out of the sun until it heals. The best remedy for sunburn is prevention. Use sunscreen as directed on the package and wear hats and light clothes that cover as much skin as possible. If you get sunburned, cool the skin with cool cloths or cool baths. Do not break blisters. Moisturize sunburned skin with oil free moisturizers. Heat rash is red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples, usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases. To avoid and heal heat rash, stay in cool, dry places, keep the rash dry and use moisture-wicking powders (corn starch based powders for instance to sooth the rash.

Please stay safe and stay cool during these hot summer days.