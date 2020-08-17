CATES:Safety a priority during back to school

It just seems like yesterday when my husband’s school (he is a teacher) let out for spring break and we were wondering if students would be coming back after the break because of the pandemic. Now here we are six months later — and in many ways still asking that question — when will we be getting back to normal with school?

There are always many things to think about from a safety perspective with back-to-school, but this year adds on the challenge of the pandemic. I thought a good topic this week would be to talk about the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for a safe return to school.

This year, for many kids, it’s not just that school is going to be very different, it’s that they are going to school for the first time or a new school.

Change is hard for kids as well as adults. Let your kids know it’s okay to be nervous and that many other kids are feeling the same way. Ask your kids what they are worried about and help them problem solve to overcome their concerns. Talk to your kids about the positive aspects of school — new friends, good experiences with other groups of children that they have had. Consider getting your child on or back on their school schedule several days before school starts as well.

This year, more than in the past, kids are going to be dependent on backpacks. Many schools for distancing and cleaning reasons are not issuing lockers to students this year. As you are choosing a backpack, consider one with wide padded straps and a padded back. Backpacks should never weigh more than 10-20 percent of your child’s weight, so consider what should go into the backpack and go through it weekly to keep clutter (and weight) to a minimum. Remind kids to always use both straps, as using just once can cause muscle strain.

Traveling to and from school has its own safety issues. I have taken care of far too many kids who have had accidents involving travel back and forth to school. Those situations are generally true accidents — where the kid was in the wrong place at the wrong time and are largely the result of someone not paying attention.

That moment of inattention destroyed no just one life but many. When kids are riding the bus, remind them to wait until the bus has stopped before approaching the bus, remind them to walk where the bus driver can see them, and make sure kids are looking both ways before crossing streets.

If kids are transported to and from school in a private vehicle, make sure they have appropriate restraints — car seats, booster, seats and/or seatbelts. When entering and exiting the vehicle, make sure they are not walking between cars and are watching as they cross streets. Remind teen drivers about distractions, particularly texting and driving or when other people are in the car with them.

If kids are walking or biking to school, remind them of the “rules of the road” for both pedestrians and cyclists. Have kids wear bright colored clothing during the day or white or light-reflective clothing when it’s dark so they are more visible to drivers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the safety measures we need to teach our kids. Hand washing is always important, but more so now. Teach kids to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice is a great way to ensure 20 seconds).

If soap and water is unavailable, have kids use hand sanitizers. If you are using hand sanitizers at home or sending them to school with your kids, read the labels carefully and purchase from reputable sources — with the high demand for those products, there have been some toxic products released by unscrupulous people into the market.

The CDC and the AAP both recommend face coverings as part of prevention for kids returning to school. Getting kids to wear masks properly and keep masks on can be a challenge. Experts recommend practicing at home with kids to build mask tolerance. They also recommend that we teach kids if they need a break from a mask, that’s okay. They just need to do so in a place where they are away from other people. Having your child make the mask their own by choosing the mask or decorating it is also helpful in getting children to wear their masks. Social distancing is also going to be part of the return to school precautions, so know what those expectations are at your child’s school and prepare your child accordingly.

Finally, talk to you kids about safety at school, the normal safety and the COVID safety. If they understand the why’s and get their questions answered about safety, kids are much more likely to abide by safety practices, and to be less anxious about their safety when they are going back and forth to school and are at school.