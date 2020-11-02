CATES: Practice social distancing for voting

Tomorrow is the day we all get to go to the polls and exercise the right that so many Americans from the Revolution all the way to the modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan have died to protect. Our right to vote. President Lincoln in the Gettysburg address said, “that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and the government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” He of course, was talking about the Civil War and salvaging the nation from that conflict. But his words apply each time we step to the polls and cast our votes. Voting ensures that “these dead shall not have died in vain…” Voting preserves our democracy. Your vote makes sure that government of the people, by the people, and for the people continues to stand. No matter your political leanings, tomorrow, please take part in the duty we all have to those who have sacrificed so much for this country. Vote.

Having said that, we remain in a pandemic, and we are again seeing a surge in COVID cases here in the Permian Basin. One of the things I know is of great concern to many people is how to exercise the right to vote while still staying safe at the polls. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have several recommendations for voters to help them stay safe as they vote.

The CDC recommends, when voting stay social distanced from others—try to keep 6 feet between yourself and other people, particularly if others are not wearing a mask. Wear a mask which covers your mouth and nose while at the polling station. Take care when touching surfaces and wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently. If you can, consider going to the polling station at non-peak times, like mid-morning, so you can more easily social distance. If you can, avoid taking kids to the polling station so you can decrease their risk of exposure. Try to limit your time in the polling station. One way to do that is to look at a sample ballot online and make your choices before you go into the polling station so you can fill out your ballot quickly. Ector County has sample ballots by precinct on their website at http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections

DSHS also recommends practicing good cough etiquette by coughing into a tissue and disposing of it into a trash can followed by good hand hygiene. They also recommend self-screening for COVID prior to entering a polling station. If you have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. In those cases, DSHS recommends you consider curbside voting. They recommend you contact the county election office with questions about curbside voting if you feel this is the best option for you. In Ector County, that number is 432-498-4030. DSHS also recommends you bring your own pen or marking instrument to the polling location if possible, and that you bring your own hand sanitizer to use before and after voting. You may be asked to lower a face mask to verify identity at the polling location. DSHS recommends you do so, but then replace it over your nose and mouth as soon as possible and for the remainder of your stay in the polling location.

Basically, the same etiquette that helps limit the spread of COVID in all public spaces, like grocery stores, will work at while voting too: Social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Those are the things that will keep us safe tomorrow as we vote and moving forward until we have vaccines and other preventatives for COVID-19.

Be safe tomorrow and every day and please vote.