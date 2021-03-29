CATES: Pedestrian deaths on the rise

I had been a nurse for 3 years before I had a patient pass away during my shift, which is really strange for a hospital nurse. Most people are directly involved in death very early in their career. I had had patients who I cared for pass away during their hospitalization but they seemed to pass either right before I arrived, so I helped get them on their way to the funeral home or they would pass after I left, or it was someone else’s patient and I was just helping. When they found out, other nurses and health care providers would remark how fortunate I was that I hadn’t ever had a patient die during my shift. I ended up paying for that fortune though, the first patient who was my patient and died during my shift was a child. I can still see that little person’s face in my memory. That child was in a car-pedestrian accident, and though everyone involved did everything possible to save that child, the injuries were just too severe. Even before I was a nurse, I would hear about car-pedestrian accidents and cringe. Car-pedestrian accidents are almost always horrible. Far too often the outcome is like it was with that child so long ago, the injuries are so severe the person does not survive. When I saw earlier today that car-pedestrian accidents are on the rise, I wanted to cry. This is not a statistic we want going up.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) in 2019, there were 6590 pedestrian fatalities in the US from collisions with cars. That is a 60% increase over 2009 data. All other traffic related deaths combined only rose 2% in that same time period. Texas statistics are following the national trend. In 2019, Texas had 5,975 crashes involving pedestrians, 1,317 of those had serious injuries, and 669 deaths. This is a 5% increase over 2018, and car-pedestrian deaths account for 1 in every 5 traffic related fatalities in Texas.

I would love to say as it relates to car-pedestrian accidents, we actually had some benefits from the pandemic. One would think that with fewer people out and about due to lockdowns and social distancing rules there would be fewer car=pedestrian accidents. Unfortunately, in 2020 the numbers still increased. In the first 6 months of 2020 the average number of miles traveled by US drivers was down by 16.6 percent but the death rate per mile went from 1.8 pedestrian deaths per billion miles traveled in 2019 to 2.2 pedestrian deaths per billion miles traveled, a 20% increase.

GHSA relates those increases to increases to several factors. Most pedestrians are killed on local roads, after dark, and away from intersections. The increase in deaths are also related to the increase in the number of trucks and SUV’s on the road. Pedestrians who are struck by a truck or SUV are twice as likely to die as those struck by a car because trucks and SUVs are both taller and heavier than cars, making injury to vital systems more likely. Speeding also contributes to deaths because it increases the forces involved in the accident, which in turn increases the likelihood of severe injury to vital systems. Another cause is distracted driving or walking, particularly cell phone use. The most common cause (nearly half) is drug and/or alcohol intoxication by either the driver or the pedestrian.

As with most things, the best cure for this issue is prevention. Stay off the road if you have been drinking or taking drugs that can alter perception—even if those drugs are prescription whether you are in a car or on foot. If you are driving, pay special attention to pedestrians in the area and be prepared to stop. If you are walking, cross streets at intersections or in crosswalks only, and if it is dark wear light colored or reflective clothing and cross at lighted intersections or crosswalks. Put away your cell phone and other distractions when driving and when walking on or near roadways. Finally, teach your kids to be safe when they are walking near streets. I would love to be in a world where no other parent had to lose a child because of a car-pedestrian accident. It is possible if we all take steps to prevent these accidents.