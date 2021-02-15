CATES: National Donor Day

In April of 2019, my husband had an accident that ruptured the globe of his eye. Since then, he has had 7 surgeries to try to save his eye and his vision, one of those surgeries depended on the generosity of another person who chose to donate their corneas.

My husband has been able to keep his eye and some of his vision because a wonderful person made that choice. Without that gift, my husband would have lost his eye, and probably his ability to function as an independent adult.

For others, the gift they receive because someone chose to donate an organ or tissues is the gift of life. Valentine’s Day which we just passed, is also National Donor Day. A day to say thank you to those who have and who plan to donate organs and tissues to others, and a day to encourage those who haven’t thought about donation to think about the love that gift represents — a gift of life for another.

According to Donate Life America, 110,000 Americans are waiting for organ transplants. Every 10 minutes another person is added to that list. Twenty people are removed from that list every day because there wasn’t an organ donated in time to save them.

Eighty-two percent of the people waiting for an organ are waiting for a kidney. The transplant center at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas says that 450,000 Americans will need tissue transplants this year. Some 45,000 people will receive corneas to restore their sight this year, but another 5,000 people will not get a much-needed cornea. The need for organs and tissues is huge, and the supply does not meet the demand in most cases.

Donate Life America states that people who choose to donate organs can save up to 8 lives, people who donate their corneas can save the vision of two people, and people who donate tissue can help 75 other people heal from conditions that have major impacts on their quality of life. Donation is where one person can make a massive impact on others.

Donate Life America says that everyone should consider themselves as potential donor. It really depends on a person’s medical condition at the time of their death to determine what and if they can donate.

There are very few barriers to people potentially donating. All major religions also support donation as a final act of compassion and generosity. There is no cost to donors or their families for the donation. Donation does not alter funeral plans. Letting others know or registering to become a donor does not change any medical treatments during the donor’s life.

Gender identity, sexual orientation, income, and/or social status are never considered in either the donation or receipt of organs or tissues. Race and ethnicity are only considered in recipients because genetic similarity can increase the success of a transplant, but race and ethnicity are never considered in whether a person can donate or not.

Even HIV positive individuals have donated organs and tissues which have then been given to someone living with HIV. I also want to reassure donors that everyone involved in the donor process understands the magnitude of generosity involved in donating organs and tissues and they act accordingly.

Here in the Permian Basin, our donations are supported by the amazing people at Southwest Transplant Alliance for organs and tissues and the Lion’s Eye Bank for corneas. I work with this team regularly and can say without reservation they truly understand the value of donation. They understand the donor made a choice to give another person life. Because of that understanding, they treat every donor and their families with the respect and reverence such a gift deserves.

If you want to become a donor, talk to your loved ones, particularly those who will be making medical decisions for you if you cannot. Let them know you want to donate your organs and/or tissues when you are gone. Better still, go to the Donate Life Texas website: donatelifetexas.org. On their site, you can register as a donor that registration is a legal document to support your decision which eliminates that potential burden from your loved ones.