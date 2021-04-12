CATES: It’s World Autism Month

April is World Autism Month, and the theme for this year is “Help create a kinder world.” I thought that seems a bit non-specific, because a kinder world isn’t just great for those for autism, it is better for all of us. But then I remembered several years ago, I rode in an elevator with a parent and an autistic child while on a business trip. As I stepped on to the elevator, the parent turned to me and apologized saying, “I am so sorry, my son has autism, and enclosed spaces really bother him. He will make noises when the doors close, but he’s not dangerous. We can get another elevator if it makes you uncomfortable.” I told the parent you have nothing to be sorry for and asked them to stay. As we are ascending, the child starts to moan and sway. His behavior wasn’t anything that I thought was even bothersome, much less something that would make me worry about my safety. The whole ride on the elevator , I was thinking, “How many times has someone made an ugly comment to this person about their child that she feels like she has to apologize, say he’s not dangerous, and offer to leave when another person approaches?” Thinking about that I understand the “help us create a kinder world.” I am quite sure, the world is not kind to people with autism, it is much more likely cruel, and that cruelty probably happens far too often. Kindness, even from just one person, could make a huge difference in an autistic person’s day or in the day of one of their loved ones. If kindness happens every day, it becomes a different life, a much better life.

Autism is defined by two core symptoms: social communication challenges and restricted, repetitive behaviors. Those can range from mild to severe. Social communication challenges can be things like not understanding or appropriately using spoken language, gestures, eye contact, facial expressions tone of voice, or things not meant to be taken literally like sarcasm or colloquialisms. They can also have issues with recognizing emotions in others, expressing emotions, seeking emotional comfort, conversations, and personal space constraints. Restricted and repetitive behaviors are things like repetitive body movements, with or without objects, staring at lights or spinning objects, ritualistic behaviors, narrow or extreme interest in specific subjects and a need for unvarying routine.

There are lots of myths out there about autism, and those myths make the lives of those with autism more difficult. Autism is not a mental health disorder; it is a neurological disorder. The brain structures and neurotransmitter levels of people with autism are different. Autism does not always mean the person has mental disabilities. Autism is a spectrum and they have a wide range of intellectual abilities. The common issue with autism is standardized testing does not measure the capabilities of autistic people well and their abilities can be over- or under-estimated. Autism is not caused by vaccines. Autism has existed far longer than vaccines as a matter of fact, the first documented case of autism was in 1799. A debunked and retracted study in the late 1990’s is the cause of the vaccine myth, and despite numerous studies that have shown that is not accurate, the myth continues. Autism has nothing to do with parenting style, autism occurs in every race, color, parental creed, parental sexual orientation and any other difference you can name. Environmental factors can play a role, but genetics are by far the biggest contributor to autism. People with autism are not routinely violent, most people with autism are likely to avoid confrontation. Even if a person with autism is violent, it generally linked with sensory overload or emotional distress. Autism is not equivalent to savant, only about 10 percent of autistic individuals have savant capabilities. Autistic people do feel love, they just express it differently. Autistic people are not uncaring and the do not lack empathy. Again, they express those things differently, but they still have those feelings.

According to Autism speaks, 90 percent of autistic people and their loved ones say they have experienced bullying or negativity. Knowing the core symptoms of autism and the myths about autism, it’s easy to see why. Bullying and negativity thrive on exploitation of differences and in situations where the bullied person has difficulty expressing themselves. Autistic people and their loved ones are placed in both of those situations just by the nature of their autistic person’s condition, and the myths make it worse. In April and throughout the year, please remember to be kind and make the world a kinder place for those with autism. Stand up against bullying, be positive with those who have autism, and speak against the myths. Autismspeaks.org is a great resource for more specifics on being kind to those with autism.