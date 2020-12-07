CATES: HIV and AIDS Awareness Month

The first time I really encountered HIV and AIDS was not as a nurse; it was because of Freddie Mercury.

I was one of those kids who got up in the wee hours of the morning in July of 1985 to watch the Live Aid concert from Wembley Stadium in London. One of the main draws for me was Queen. I loved their music as a teenager, still do. A little more than five years later, in 1991, Freddie was gone.

I wasn’t a nurse then. I was in nursing school, and while I knew about HIV and AIDS, it never became real to me until Freddie died. Then there was Ryan White — he was just a couple of years younger than me at the time. He was the Indiana teenager who contracted HIV because of a blood transfusion; the kid who people wouldn’t let their kids go to school with. Before he died and with his dignity in death, he became the person that changed our thinking as a society about how we treat people with diseases — particularly HIV and AIDS.

Since the early ‘90’s I have taken care of far too many people with HIV or AIDS, but it is not the same animal it was then. It is still an awful disease; one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but the treatments available make it manageable now for a big percentage of patients. I always think about Magic Johnson when I think about how HIV has changed.

The same year that Freddie Mercury died, 1991, Magic Johnson was diagnosed, and his story is nowhere nearly complete. He has been HIV positive for nearly 30 years now and is still going strong. December is HIV and AIDS awareness month; a time to think about and celebrate our successes in not conquering (yet) a fatal virus, but certainly in making it more manageable.

As we are combating another potentially fatal virus in COVID, I think remembering our successes with HIV is even more needed. We can overcome viruses. It can take a while, but we can do it.

The scope of global HIV and AIDS is significant, according to the United Nations. 38 million people are living with HIV across the globe as of 2019. A total of 75.7 million people have been diagnosed with HIV between 1990 and 2019. Twenty-six million of those people have received antiretroviral (ARV) treatment; 1.7 million people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2019.

Here is the scary thing: It is estimated there are 7.1 million people who have HIV and do not know it. As I said earlier, we are making some real significant strides with HIV treatment.

In 2004, 1.7 million people died from AIDS. That number decreased to 690,000 in 2019 — about one third of the deaths in just 15 years. The statistic that made me most want to cry is the largest single cause of HIV infections across the globe is sexual violence. Tuberculosis is the leading cause of death for HIV positive people around the world.

The drugs that have really made a big difference in the treatment of HIV are the ARV medications. Those drugs can suppress the HIV virus to the point where the virus can no longer harm the person’s immune system, which means their chance of a life-threatening infection decreases dramatically.

With HIV, it’s not really the HIV that causes someone to die — it is that HIV converts to AIDS and the person can no longer fight off even minor infections, and it is an infection that takes their life. The other great part of ARV suppression is there is so little virus in their bodies, that they can no longer infect others. If we can stop the spread of HIV with these medications, we can stop HIV.

That is the aim of the United Nations 90-90-90 project. The goal of this project is to end the global AIDS epidemic by 2030. Their first goal is due soon: 90 percent of people living with HIV will know they have HIV by the end of 2020; 90 percent of all people diagnosed with HIV will receive sustained ARV treatment by the end of 2020; and 90 percent of people receiving ARV treatment have HIV suppression by the end of 2020. It will be very interesting to see if we achieve that goal as a global society. I hope we do. December is the month of giving, by being aware of HIV and AIDS, we have a chance to give the whole world a gift — no more HIV.