  • July 13, 2020

CATES:Heroes revisited during COVID-19 - Odessa American: Health

e-Edition Subscribe

CATES:Heroes revisited during COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 6:45 am

CATES:Heroes revisited during COVID-19 By Carol A. Cates, MSN, MBA, RN Odessa American

COVID-19 cases in Texas are spiking, and the news is again full of stories of hospitals again becoming overwhelmed in cities not just in the Northeast now, but even here in Texas. Despite those headlines, and the headlines here in the Permian Basin of our cases on the rapidly rising as well, every day the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab technicians, housekeepers, dietary folks, and so many others continue to show up at the hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities every day. I am in awe of the dedication these folks show to their community. Add to that the amazing people we have working for Odessa Fire Rescue and all of the other first responders and they too keep showing up for work every day despite the things they see and experience with not just COVID-19 but with other diseases and illnesses, traumas, and tragedies.

I wrote a similar tale many weeks ago and talked about the sacrifices that health care workers and first responders make for this community. I said at the time, this will be one of the shortest articles I have written. This one will be the same. It is a whole lot of thank you’s. First and foremost I want to say thank you to everyone who lays hands on people when they are ill. It is true during COVID, but it is equally true every day of the week. COVID isn’t the only thing you risk exposure to every day: flu, tuberculosis, HIV, Hepatitis, meningitis just to name a few. Thank you for putting others’ lives ahead of your own. It is an honor to work with that sort of person every single day. Thank you to those who make the work of those people laying hands on patients possible. The housekeepers, dietary folks, admitting folks, maintenance folks, accounting folks and too many others I cannot begin to name. You too, expose yourselves to risk—and put others before yourself. I want to say thank you to the medics, firefighters, and other first responders who walk into homes to get those who are ill and trauma scenes for those who are injured, not knowing if what was reported is what they will find, and despite the risks doing it anyway. We do have superheroes in this world. They are people who put others’ lives ahead of their own.

Finally, I want to say Thank You to those people out in the community. I am always so proud to call the Permian Basin my home—and the people who make up this community are why. Thank you for wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands. I know masks in particular not comfortable in the West Texas heat and I know there it has raised debate about personal freedom versus big government. Yet, so many people are doing it because it’s the right thing to do to help our community—as West Texans are so good about doing. Thank you for that. Thank you for the continued support of health care workers—businesses even though the economy is struggling are sending food, PPE, lotions, hand sanitizer, all sorts of things to pamper and protect. People are praying for us on a daily basis. The acts of kindness have been far too numerous to count. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

In a Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. I think we can say that about Odessa right now. With COVID, the economy and the drop in oil prices, and everything else going on in our community and the nation, it is certainly the worst of times. But in our strength as a community, we in West Texas are showing how strong we are—in that it is the best of times.

Posted in , , on Monday, July 13, 2020 6:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 109°/Low 80°
A few clouds. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the low 80s.

tuesday

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 112F and lows in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 105°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]