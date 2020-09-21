CATES: Health care is a true calling

I am of the firm belief that health care is a calling. I truly believe most people who work in the health care field could probably do something else with the same amount of education and training, often less, and probably make more money and work less hours in the process. There is no position in health care that that applies to more than the people who work in environmental services. At the close of National Hospital Environmental Services week, I wanted to say Thank You to the amazing environmental service people who choose to come work in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and the many other kinds of health care facilities every day and keep them clean and safe for the rest of us.

In the movie, Spinal Tap, the musicians added an 11 to the volume controls on their amplifiers, supposedly allowing them to go one step louder than any other band out there. That is where the saying “take it to an 11” came from. Health care takes the job of environmental service to an 11. While there is always a risk of exposure to germs and body fluids in any environmental services job, few jobs add in those things in the quantity or potential severity that exists in health care. Environmental service staff needs to very much understand all sorts of disease conditions, and which cleaning agents are used to kill those germs.

Not all germs and cleaning agents are created equally, and while infection control standards in health care advise on which cleaning agents are used and when, it is up to each individual environmental service staff person to not only use the correct cleaning agent, but to also use it in the right way. Environmental services workers in hospitals don’t just have to worry about germs and body fluids, they also must worry about sharps.

Sharp injuries are something health care organizations try very hard to avoid, but unfortunately, we cannot eliminate sharp objects from the health care environment — for instance needles are used hundreds, even thousands of times a day in individual health care facilities.

If just one of those is left somewhere it shouldn’t be it poses a risk to the environmental services folks when they are cleaning.

Health care also deals with hazardous materials, and the environmental services folks are often the first line of defense there as well. While they do all these things, they also interact with patients, hospital staff, and visitors — and do so with kindness and caring. I have seen more than one environmental service person mourn the death of a patient along with the family or rejoice with patients and families and about good news like the birth of a baby or a positive result from testing. The job environmental services workers take on when they come into a health care facility is far more than that of the average “housekeeper.”

The environmental service role in health care is complex. It is physically and mentally demanding and can be emotionally demanding as well. The choices environmental service workers make as they do their jobs quite literally saves and improves the lives of others.

If you work in health care, I hope you thank the environmental services folks you work with not just during Health Care Environmental Services week, but every day. The people who do this job also have one other quality.

They are very good at hiding in plain sight. They take such care not to interrupt direct patient care while going about their tasks, that their work, and even their presence at times goes largely unnoticed. That is great in a whole lot of ways, but it also makes it very easy to take their hard work for granted. If you work in health care, please make sure you notice the hard work that the environmental service folks do and thank them for the things they do — every single day.

If you know someone who works in health care environmental services, make sure you let them know how much they are appreciated. In a health care facility, their job matters. They serve their community every day, just like the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab staff, paramedics, EMTs and all the other health care specialists do. Environmental service workers are very special.

If you work in health care environmental service thank you so much for answering the call to work in health care. Thank you for keeping all of us safe and keeping our environments clean. You are amazing.