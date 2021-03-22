CATES: Get caught up on screenings

I learned last week that one of my cousins was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. She hasn’t been feeling well for about a year, but didn’t seek care because she was worried about taking an appointment that a COVID patient might need.

Once she felt so badly she had no option but to seek care, her cancer had spread throughout her body and has become very difficult to treat. We will probably never know if she had gone to see her doctor a year ago if her cancer would have been in an earlier stage, but I can say without any reservation at that point, she would have had more options for treatment and may have even had her a chance at a cure.

Her cancer is so advanced now that the decisions she is making are not about the possibility of surviving cancer, but having the best quality of life in her remaining days.

I wish I could say my cousin is an isolated case. I saw an article yesterday which talked about research into the impact of suspended and/or delayed cancer screenings because of the pandemic. The results of those studies, while they are still in the early stages, is not positive. In a study at the University of Cincinnati, they found that when CT scans for lung cancer resumed in June of last year, 29 percent had suspicious findings versus 8 percent in previous years.

Most cancers have shown a decrease in numbers last year, which most cancer experts believe is not because the cancers aren’t happening, but because people are not seeking care, can’t find care with pandemic restrictions, or can’t afford routine cancer screenings because of job losses or insurance losses due to the economic toll the pandemic has taken.

It’s not just cancers that aren’t getting caught early. In a study published in January by the American Heart Association (AHA), deaths related to heart disease in 202 were up 11 percent over 2019; hypertensive deaths in 2020 were up 17 percent over 2019; and stroke-related deaths in 2020 were up 3 percent over 2019. Diagnostic testing for heart disease was down by as much as 40 percent in areas that were hit hard by COVID during 2020.

The first and best way to treat heart disease, stroke, cancer, and many, many other conditions is early diagnosis.

The director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute estimates that the delays in diagnosis and treatment because of the pandemic could result in 10,000 excess deaths over the next 10 years from cancer alone. The AHA cited concerns about increased deaths in the future related to lack of early diagnosis and treatment but did not give any specific figures.

Unfortunately, COVID is still with us, but the numbers in our community are down significantly over the last few weeks.

Everyone I know in healthcare is both thrilled and anxious about that fact. Thrilled that we are moving in a good direction, and anxious for repeat surges like they are seeing in Europe and other parts of the world related to variants. Regardless of how the COVID pandemic progresses, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and so many other chronic conditions will be with us long after the pandemic is over.

If you haven’t gotten your routine screenings for those things with your primary health care provider in the last year because of COVID, please make an appointment as soon as you can and discuss a plan for getting caught up. Screening makes a difference. A former Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society, Dr. Otis Brawley, estimates that 10 percent of breast cancer deaths could be prevented with routine screening, and subsequent early treatment.

One of the good things that has come from the COVID pandemic is we have gotten much better in health care about virtual visits, home testing, and other creative ways to reach our patients outside the traditional settings. If you are concerned about entering the health care system for any reason related to COVID, discuss those options with your primary health care provider as well.