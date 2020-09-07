CATES:Flu season is coming

I am not a native Texan; I am one of those people who “got here as fast as they could.” I was born in Wyoming.

When I was in the first grade, we left Wyoming and I remember my teacher at my new school ask, “What season is your birthday in, Carol?” I replied, “Winter.” She said, “No, Carol, November is in the Autumn.” I replied, “In Wyoming there is always snow on my birthday, that means it’s winter.”

I cannot remember her name, but I still remember her expression, it was very much, “Well how do I argue with that?” September in West Texas to me is like that. To the rest of the world it’s fall, but for us with 90+ weather on many September days, it’s still summer.

I think that makes it a little harder for us to start thinking about winter being just around the corner and all the things we need to think about with winter coming. Things like getting the cars checked and the heaters at the house so we know they are ready when the cold comes.

The other thing I think we don’t think about so much is not only is winter coming, flu season is coming. Every year it’s important to get a flu shot if you don’t have contraindications, but this year, that flu shot is even more important. The reason is coronavirus.

With the exception of small kids, who are not immune to coronavirus, but much less likely to get seriously ill, the same people who are at risk to become seriously ill and possibly die from coronavirus are the same people who are at risk to get seriously ill and possibly die from flu (small kids have the same risk as the elderly with the flu). So for folks at high risk who are at high risk for flu and COVID, there is a possibility of a very nasty one-two punch if they were to get both conditions, especially if they were to get them both at the same time or one right after the other when they weren’t fully recovered. For coronavirus, we don’t have a vaccine yet, but we do have one for flu — and this year one of the best things is that we have a good supply.

There are no concerns about flu vaccine shortage this year. Many locations already have flu vaccine available.

Even if you are not at high risk to become seriously ill, flu is still miserable if you get it, and just like with coronavirus, most people have someone in their lives who is at high risk to become seriously ill. Flu vaccinations help stop the spread of the flu to those people.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing, there are two possibilities for how flu season will look this year. The worse-case scenario is that flu and coronavirus combine in a way we cannot predict, and we overwhelm the health care system. The best case scenario is the same preventions that we are taking with preventing the spread of coronavirus: good hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when you are sick along with getting the flu vaccine make this flu season one that is less severe than in normal years. Those of us in healthcare are really hoping for that best-case scenario.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October. The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older gets a flu vaccine. People with severe, life-threatening allergy to flu vaccine or any ingredient in the vaccine need to speak to their healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine. The other exception is anyone who has had Guillain-Bar ré Syndrome. People who have had this condition can have bad reactions to flu vaccinations as well, so they also need to speak to their health care provider before getting a flu vaccine.

Please consider getting a flu vaccine in the next few weeks. This year, the flu vaccine is more important than ever.