CATES: Family Caregivers Month

My stepmom decided along with my dad and the rest of the family to go on Hospice last week. She has been in poor health for quite a while now and has reached the point where Hospice is the best option for her in terms of quality-of-life versus quantity-of-life. Hospice is a such a gift in those times, and while it was difficult to make that decision, I am so glad we did. My dad and my stepsister take care of her at home, and it is more than a full-time job. She needs help with everything, from bathing and going to the bathroom to eating. At night, someone must stay awake because she often wakes up confused, gets out of bed and falls. She’s broken her hip, her wrist, and several ribs, and had far too many bruises and scrapes to count in the last couple of years because she gets out of bed in the middle of the night despite everything we’ve done to try and prevent it. For all of us in the family, family care giving is a never-ending worry. And it’s not just hard on us. It’s hard on my stepmom because she feels like she’s being treated like a child, not the independent adult she has earned the right to be. Hospice has made a difference for them already with the additional help at home, especially at night, but the job of family caregiving is still there and it’s a big job.

For many reasons, not everyone can get additional help like Hospice has provided my parents. Add to that for many families, the caregivers are also working, and often taking care of other members of the family like small children. Those things take a big job even with help and make it huge. Family caregiving is a big challenge for anyone who takes on that responsibility. November is Family Caregivers Month, a time for us to recognize the wonderful people who take on the difficult task of caring for an adult in their family. Some interesting statistics about family caregivers: The number of family caregivers is increasing rapidly. In 2015, there were 43.5 million family caregivers in the US, that number is up to 53 million in 2020. That works out to 1 in 5 people in the US are taking care of an adult family member in their homes. 24% of family caregivers take care of more than one family member at home. The most common reason people need care from family members at home is Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Most family caregivers are women. One in four family care givers report that caring for a loved one has not improved their relationships within the family but instead has disrupted those relationships. Most family care givers also have full time jobs. Over 11 million people, known as the sandwich caregivers, take care of both adults and children at home. Over a million young people, aged 18 or less, are the caregiver for an adult in their family. 70% of family care givers say they don’t visit a doctor regularly or pay attention to their own health because of the time it takes away from caring for their family member, 21% report their own health is fair to poor. 45% of family caregivers state that caring for a family member at home has created serious financial problems in the home. Those numbers really show how big the job is, and how much strain it can put on the caregiver.

If you are a family care giver, thank you for the sacrifices you make to take care of another person. You are doing something that defines the phrase “labor of love”. I know you don’t get thanked enough; please know you are very appreciated. Please remember you are not in this alone. There are resources out there to help you with support, advice on how do deal with the issues that caregivers face and ways you can take care of yourself. The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) has many great resources for caregivers on their website: https://www.caregiving.org/

Caregiving alone is hard enough, but this year we also have the burden of COVID-19. And those who are being cared for are more than likely falling into the high-risk population. That adds one more weight on the shoulders of those family caregivers. With COVID, they also have to worry about exposure risk not just for their family member, but for themselves, because if they get sick there may not be someone else who can take care of their loved one. If you know someone who is a family caregiver, make sure you let them know how wonderful they are. Help them stay safe during this difficult time if you can by helping them to practice social distancing, avoiding crowds, and staying away when you have any symptoms of an illness. You can do that by running errands, bringing by meals, and being available to talk by phone or on a virtual forum like skype or facetime.

As always, please stay safe. Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently!