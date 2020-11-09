CATES: Diabetes eats away at health

I think after a while in nursing, most of us end up with a list of health conditions we pray we never get. For me that list seems to keep getting longer, but the two things that have been at the very top of that list for me for years are dementia and diabetes.

Dementia because it is so hard on not just the person, but because in many ways it’s even harder on their family.

Diabetes because it just slowly eats away at a person’s health when it is uncontrolled. There isn’t a single system in the body that is not affected by diabetes in some way when it is not controlled.

Keeping it under control is a day-to-day is challenge for most people. I live with a diabetic, and that is his biggest struggle — living with the restrictions that are required to keep that condition under control every day.

Diabetes doesn’t care that it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving or a birthday and that person wants an extra piece of cake. Diabetes doesn’t care that person just don’t feel like exercising today. And worst, those restrictions are for life, because there is no cure for diabetes. November is American Diabetes Month, a time set aside to raise awareness about diabetes. What it is, how we can prevent it or minimize its impact, and how we can support the search for a cure.

Diabetes is a group of several conditions. In all of them, there is an issue with the body’s ability to move glucose into cells using insulin. Glucose is the sugar that our body uses for fuel at the cellular level. Insulin is a chemical produced by specialized cells in the pancreas called beta cells. Insulin acts kind of like a key that opens a doorway into the cell that allows glucose to enter the cell from the blood stream. That is a very simple explanation of something very complex, but I hope it gives you an idea of the basics with diabetes.

In Type 1 Diabetes, the body can no longer make insulin. People with Type I diabetes must take insulin every single day, sometimes multiple times a day. Insulin is really fragile, so it can’t survive in the stomach or intestines, which means it can’t be taken as a pill.

That means the only way to reliably take insulin is by injection — which means people use an insulin pump which injects tiny amounts of insulin at frequent intervals though a needle that stays in the skin for a few days, or they give themselves insulin shots. There has been some success with inhaled insulin, but it doesn’t work for everyone.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type. Type 2 diabetes is also the one that is most preventable. In Type 2 diabetes, the body doesn’t use insulin properly. With Type 2 diabetes, diet is the biggest key to managing the condition.

Some people can control their Type 2 diabetes with insulin alone, but others need medications and sometimes insulin as well.

Gestational diabetes is when a woman becomes diabetic while they are pregnant. It does not mean they will be diabetic once the baby is born, but can mean they do have a higher risk for Type 2 diabetes in the long-term.

There are other types of diabetes that are much rarer, like neonatal diabetes, diseases of the pancreas that affect the beta cells like pancreatitis, and drug or chemical induced diabetes. Those are all treated similarly to either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes depending on if the person is making insulin or not.

If you are at risk for Type 2 diabetes, you can delay or even prevent the onset of diabetes. The American Diabetes Association has a 60-second Type 2 diabetes risk test on their website at www.diabetes.org/risk-test to help you determine your risk of Type 2 diabetes, and great resources to help you control your risk of diabetes and hopefully prevent that condition.

While diabetes is a challenge, there is also a great deal of good news with diabetes right now. The Endocrine Society says that while the cure to diabetes is still in the distant future, there is research going on that is showing promise in finding a cure.

Most of those are genetic therapies that allow the body to replace the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. The medications and technology that we have now are also light years ahead of where we were just a few years ago in terms of making diabetes easier to manage.

For instance, there are insulin pumps that constantly monitor someone’s blood sugar and adjust their insulin levels accordingly so people with Type 1 diabetes don’t have to frequently stick their fingers to check their blood sugars and give themselves multiple shots every day.

The meds for Type 2 diabetes are better, as well. They help control blood sugars better for longer periods of time between doses and cause much fewer side effects. Those things mean it keeps getting easier for people to keep diabetes under control and avoid the long-term problems diabetes causes.

The American Diabetes Association website www.diabetes.org is a great resource if you want more information about diabetes, what it is, your risk factors, and how to take care of yourself if you have diabetes or are at risk for diabetes.