CATES: COVID vaccination clinic at Ratliff

Originally this week I was going to write about Heart Health. February is Heart Health Month, and a subject near and dear to my, well, heart. But I will write about that next week. The only thing I will say on that subject today is February 5th is Go Red Day, the day the American Heart Association asks everyone to wear red. That day is to remind us of the importance of heart health for everyone, but especially, Women’s Heart Health. Please, wear red on February 5th and think about ways you can improve your heart health and encourage your loved ones to do the same in 2021 and beyond.

The reason I changed my mind is I was able to help at the Ratliff vaccine clinic in person. I have done several community drives for health and done healthcare “mission” trips for disadvantaged people in many areas, but this one will stick with me for a very long time. This one will stick with me because more than anything I have ever participated in before, this one felt like a victory.

You, I am sure, have developed your own opinions about COVID, and that is okay, but mine is I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Yes, many people come through it just fine. But for some reason, one which we really haven’t figured out yet, some people get incredibly sick. We know age and co-morbidities are part of it, but at the same time, I have seen young, previously healthy people suffer and perish from this awful disease. I have seen families lose not just one person, which is too many, but multiple family members to this awful disease. I can think of few things that are worse on patients and families than COVID at its worst. To add to that, as health care provider, when you do everything you can, and you keep losing people over and over, with no end in sight, it eats at you. There is no training or preparation that can make people immune to that toll.

Then comes the vaccine. And finally, there is a little tiny light down at the end of a very long, very black tunnel. The Ratliff mass vaccination clinic, and all the other vaccination sites across Ector County are making that light brighter and closer with every injection. Today I want to talk a little bit about the people that are making that possible and say Thank you! First and foremost, I want to thank the people that come to get vaccinated. None of this happens, the pandemic doesn’t go away, life doesn’t return to normal without the wonderful people who wait in lines and stick out their arms to get vaccinated. I can never say thank you enough for taking the time to get vaccinated.

Second, I want to thank everyone who has worked out at the Ratliff clinic and in the smaller vaccine clinics across Odessa. It has been a huge effort with hundreds of people working together as a team for our community. This would not have been possible without that massive team effort. Those teams are people from Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s department, ECISD, the City, the County, and both hospitals, and countless other volunteers from across the community. At Ratliff, the goal was to give 2 vaccinations a minute, and considering they are giving between 1500 and 2000 injections in about 6 hours every day they have been open, I would say that team is very, very close to that goal. It is magnificent to watch. I was told by someone, “you all could give Chick-fil-A lessons on efficiency.” Is there a better compliment for getting things done quickly and well in a drive-thru format than that? So, to all of you, not only Thank you, but GREAT JOB!

If you are planning on getting a vaccine, please remember a couple of things. Please make sure you are eating, drinking, and taking your medications as you usually do. The biggest medical issues at the vaccine drives is not because people are having vaccine reactions, its people having other reactions because they didn’t eat and dropped their blood sugar, had other medical issues because they didn’t take their medications, or because they are dehydrated because they haven’t had enough fluids. If you are going to a drive through clinic where lines are long, I would highly recommend you bring a snack and something to drink. Second, be safe. If it is a walk-in clinic, social distance. If it is a drive through clinic, drive slowly and watch for people on foot. In both places follow the directions of the people who are running the clinics and wear a mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Finally, to keep this going, the vaccination drives need volunteers. You don’t have to be in healthcare to volunteer. They need help for all sorts of things like traffic control, and runners, just to name a few. If you want to volunteer, please email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov and let them know you would like to help. They will get back to you. Second, the vaccination drives need participants. If you meet the 1A or 1B criteria (front line healthcare workers, long term care facility residents, people over age 65 and/or people over age 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness), please get vaccinated as soon as possible and then return for your second dose.