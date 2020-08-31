CATES: Continuing to rise

My mom used to talk about the day President Kennedy was assassinated—she could remember it vividly. For me, I remember the day President Reagan was shot to a certain extent, but more vividly, I remember the day the Challenger exploded. Until last year, the most vivid of those bad day memories was the horrific day of 9/11. I was getting ready for the day, and my mom called and said, “turn on the TV.” I said, “What channel?” She said, “It doesn’t matter.” I turned on the TV just in time to see the second plane hit the world trade center. I remember sinking onto an ottoman in my living room—and I didn’t move from that spot for hours. My plans for the day went completely by the wayside. August 31, 2019, has that same level of memory for me—and I am sure for most of us here in the Permian Basin. I can remember exactly what I was doing when I hear the first alert, and every minute after for hours—and I am quite sure I will remember that day just as vividly for many years to come.

Since we are at the one-year anniversary of that awful day, I wanted to remember the victims and remind everyone of the resources we have here in the Permian Basin to help us all heal. First, take a moment with me to remember those who lost their lives that day and send your prayers and positive thoughts to their families. I am sure the first anniversary is going to be a hard day for those families. Mary Granados, the postal worked that was killed when the gunman hijacked her vehicle. Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School student out shopping for a car with her family. Edwin Peregrino, who was killed in his parents’ front yard. Joe Griffith, who was sitting at a traffic light. Rudolfo Arco, who had recently moved to Odessa also killed in his vehicle. Finally, Kameron Brown from Brownwood, and Raul Garcia from El Paso, visitors to our community that have become part of us.

Please send your thoughts and prayers to those who were wounded as well. I have no doubt the last year has been a challenge. Healing physically is hard work; healing emotionally is even harder. Nathan Hernandez, Marc Gonzales, Zachary Owens, Timothy Beard, James Santana, Glenda Dempsy, Marco Corral, Coy Edge, Joseph Glide, Anderson David, Daniel Munoz, Robert Cavasoz, Maria Boado, Efe Obayagbona, Bradley Grimsley, Chuck Pryor, Timothy Hardaway, Quadri Fatai, Jesus Alvidrez, Lilia Diaz, Krystal Lee, Coilyn Reyenga, Penny Moore, Wanda Silvas, and Larry Shores. Please know we as a community are here for you.

I was an a meeting not long after the shooting that involved experts from other communities who had had similar events, and one of the people said, “You have now joined a club that no community ever wants to be part of…those communities recovering from mass shooting events.” I agree, I am not at all pleased that we joined that club, but I am so proud of how as a community we have banded together to recover. Multiple organizations offered and continue to offer support for those affected. Please visit the City of Odessa website for more information at tinyurl.com/y5drsyoe for information on resources to help with counseling and grief. The Odessa Chamber of Commerce raised a very large amount of money for victims and their families to help in their physical and mental recovery. We have artists working on a memorial sponsored by the city and UTPB’s First Five program is setting up 7 “little libraries” across the city in honor of those who died. There were so many things big and small from lemonade stands to hosting prayer vigils that have been done and continue to be done to support our community. “We Will Rise” became the words we clung to during the early days of our recovery.

As a community we will never be the same, because we know mass shootings can happen here. But we also know far better than most that we have heroes walking among us. We know we have each other to lean on in dark days. We will continue to rise.