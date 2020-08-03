CATES:Breastfeeding Awareness Month

I am definitely dating myself with this reference, but I am hoping that many of you remember the advertisements “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”. For those of you who are not familiar with this slogan, it was for a brand of margarine that “fooled” Mother Nature into thinking it was butter because of its taste. When Mother Nature found out, there was lightning, thunder, earthquakes and general mayhem. The reality of margarine and butter is even though margarine can look like butter, it never really tastes like butter regardless of the advertising—and it’s not healthier either, despite the claims by advertising, especially back when those commercials were made.

Formula and breast milk very much fit into that same mold. Formula can look an awful lot like breast milk—it can have all the right mix of vitamins, fats, sugars, and proteins to make it “fool Mother Nature”, but it’s not the same—it’s not really even close. And there is a huge difference in the healthy—much more so than the differences between margarine and butter. In terms of healthiness for a baby, breast milk is far superior to formula. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends breastfeeding over formula feeding, and encourages mothers to breastfeed exclusively for the first 6 months of life, and then add supplemental foods and beverages to breast milk until the child is at least 1 year of age.

The American Academy of Pediatrics makes that recommendation because the benefits to babies are pretty clear. Breastmilk is the ideal nutrition for infants, it has the perfect balance of vitamins, sugars, proteins, and fats to support a growing infant, and it is much easier for babies to digest than formula. It has antibodies that help babies resist illnesses. As a matter of fact, breast fed babies have lower rates of asthma, allergies, and fewer ear infections, have fewer episodes of respiratory illness and fewer bouts of diarrhea. They also have fewer trips to the doctor and fewer hospitalizations. Breastfed babies, tend to bond more closely with their mothers and are more secure. Breastfeeding is also liked to lower rates of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The benefits continue long after the child is no longer breast fed. Breast fed children tend to have higher IQ scores in later childhood, they have lower rates of childhood obesity and diabetes, and some studies show breast fed babies have lower rates of cancers as adults.

Mom’s benefit from breastfeeding as well. Women who breastfeed tend to lose pregnancy weight faster, and it helps reduce the uterus to pre-pregnancy size which can reduce bleeding after birth. Breastfeeding has also been linked to lowered risk of breast and ovarian cancers, and some studies are showing women who breastfed their children have lower rates of osteoporosis. There is also a time and money savings associated with breastmilk over formula.

Breastfeeding is a very personal decision, and sometimes that decision is driven not just by choice but by circumstance. For some people it’s very hard if not impossible to breastfeed or pump multiple times a day because of jobs or other lifestyle constraints. Sometimes there are physiological reasons too, like the mother cannot produce enough milk. Those are the reasons we have formula. Formula is not a bad choice, it’s just not the best choice if a mother has the option to breastfeed.

If breastfeeding is an option for you, please take the time to seriously consider breastfeeding. If you are an employer, a retailer, or interact with women of childbearing age in any fashion, please make it a point to encourage breastfeeding by creating spaces and time for those women to breastfeed or pump.

If you would like more information on breastfeeding visit the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Women’s Health at https://www.womenshealth.gov/breastfeeding/making-decision-breastfeed. If you are an employer, there are a large number of advantages to being a breastfeeding friendly workplace. Texas Mother Friendly has wonderful resources the advantages of being breastfeeding friendly for businesses and tips on getting started at http://texasmotherfriendly.org/program/getting-started