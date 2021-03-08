CATES: A year in pandemic

In some ways it seems like it’s been forever, but in others it has been the blink of any eye. We have been living in a pandemic world for a year now. Last year at this time, we had just started Spring break. COVID-19 was in the news, but it was isolated in the US. Mostly we were hearing about how patient numbers were exploding in Asia and in Europe. A year ago, we didn’t even have the name COVID-19 yet, it was still “a coronavirus disease”. But by the end of the week, all of that had completely changed. We were in full lock down; businesses were forced to close, and toilet paper became more precious than gold. I thought it would be good to look back at the year of pandemic, say thank you to more than a few people for their service in this year and talk a bit about what we need to continue to do

The biggest lesson for me was not really anything new, it was more a reinforcement. I am so privileged to get to work with so many amazing people across this community. People who during this pandemic chose to step forward and put their lives on the line for others. At the beginning we knew so little about this disease that health care workers didn’t know if when they went to do their work each day if they would be able to go home to their family at the end of the day. Yet, those amazing people did that then, and a year later, they still do. I also cannot say enough about the teamwork we have in Odessa among health care providers and community leadership. The front line people all the way to the executive suites at Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Fire Rescue, ECISD, UTPB, Odessa College, Texas Tech Health Science Center, the Chamber of Commerce, the City and County governments, the news organizations, and so many other community support organizations have worked together—meeting every week, and working as a team to maximize the resources in our community.

In this past year, there have been a whole lot of miracles. Discharging people home after they were critically ill with COVID was a celebration we were able to have more and more often as the year went along, because we did get better treating COVID as time went by, not only here, but nationally as we learned more about this disease. But, unfortunately, we have also lost far too many people. Nationally, we are well over a half million. That is more than all of Midland/Odessa and the small communities in Midland and Ector counties combined. According to the Department of State Health Services website, we have had nearly 44,700 deaths in Texas, and 336 in Ector County. The tragedy of COVID and the lives taken and lives forever affected cannot be overstated. I know I will never, ever be the same.

We learned how much we can handle. I was speaking to the Chief Nursing Officer of one of the critical access hospitals in the Permian Basin yesterday, and we discussed how a year ago we never would have considered taking some of the patients we have had to take over the last year because they were just so sick, but we kept them because there was nowhere else to send those people and most of the time, we were able to get them back home to their families. We learned as a community that our tradition of being survivors in the Permian Basin with the ups and downs of the oil business transmits to pandemics as well. We buckled down and kept going.

That leads me to a final thought. COVID is decreasing, but it is not gone. We are discharging more patients from the hospital than we are admitting most days, but we are still admitting people. The rates are down enough in the community and the state that much of the pandemic restrictions are being lifted. And that is a great thing, but what we don’t want to see is another spike. So please consider continuing to practice safe health habits. Wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, stay home. Social distance when you can. Consider wearing a mask when you cannot social distance, and get vaccinated when you can as well.