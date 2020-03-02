CATES: It’s Colon Cancer Awareness month

On my Dad’s side, I am the exact middle grandchild of the grandkids — there are 33 of us.

Growing up, I was always amazed at how my Grandpa would tell me things that, according to the rest of my family, he never told anyone else.

He would seek me out in a crowd and come sit by me at family gatherings. I couldn’t figure out why he chose me as that person, but as I get older, I think it was probably because of my Grandma.

I think when he saw me, he thought of her. I never knew my Grandma. She died when I was 7 days old. Grandpa told me once that the last thing she did before she died was go to the “big store in Bozeman” to buy a baby gift for me.

She came home from that errand, went to take a nap, and didn’t wake up. I think that tied us together in my Grandpa’s mind. My Grandma died of colon cancer. Every time I hear about someone with colon cancer, I think about her. When she died, colon cancer, and pretty much every type of cancer, was a death sentence. But now, that has completely changed. Colon and rectal cancers, like most cancers, are highly treatable — if they are diagnosed early. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind everyone about colon and rectal cancer screenings and how to minimize risks for those types of cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both women and men in the U.S. They estimate in 2020 there will be 104,610 new cases of colon cancer, and 43,340 cases of rectal cancer in the U.S. Together, that number is close to the population of Odessa. Thinking about it that way, makes those numbers very real. Lifetime risk for colorectal cancer is about 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women. Again, scary numbers. The good news is the death rate from colorectal cancers has been dropping in both women and men for decades. There are now over 1 million colorectal cancer survivors living in the U.S.

Colon cancer risks include: age greater than 50, prior history of colon polyps, prior history of bowel disease, family history of colorectal cancer, genetic syndromes such as familial adenomatous polyposis, Eastern European, Jewish, or African heritage, being overweight, heavy drinking, type 2 diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, and a diet high in processed foods or red meats. Some of those risk factors are avoidable, some are not.

If you are at risk, speak to your healthcare provider about minimizing those risk factors you can control. If you are age 50 or more, get a colonoscopy, even if you don’t have risk factors for cancer, and then follow-up colonoscopies at intervals your doctor recommends. There are emerging tests that can also detect some colon cancers based on DNA in stool, and specialized CT scans and x-rays that can also detect colorectal cancers. You can discuss those options with your health care provider as well, but please know those types of tests are not generally recommended for anyone at risk for colorectal cancers.

Colorectal cancers in early stages have few, if any, symptoms. That is why screening colonoscopies are so important for early detection. If people do experience symptoms with early colorectal cancers, they can include: constipation, diarrhea, changes in stool color, changes in stool shape — such as narrowed stool, blood in the stool, bleeding from the rectum, excessive gas, abdominal cramps, and/or abdominal pain. If you are seeing those symptoms, please see your primary health care provider and discuss colorectal cancer screening. Later symptoms include some of all of the above, and can also include excessive fatigue, unexplained weakness, unintentional weight loss, changes in stool that last longer than a month, feeling like your bowels aren’t emptying, and/or vomiting.

Colonoscopies do not only detect cancers, but if the doctor performing the procedure sees a structure forming in the large intestine called a polyp, the doctor can remove those. Polyps can turn into cancers. That is the best possible of all options, stopping colorectal cancer before it even has a chance to start. If you are over 50 and/or have any risk factors and have not had a screening colonoscopy, please talk to your primary health care provider about getting a screening colonoscopy, and then follow-up as that doctor prescribes.