CATES: The POWER Initiative

Several months ago I wrote about the 30 million word gap that has been discovered in children based upon socioeconomic status of their parents, and I talked about how important it is to talk and read to children, even very small children (infants and toddlers) to improve their brain development. 85% of brain development happens before age 3, so waiting until kids are in school or pre-school to start working on their brain development leaves kids with big gaps that they will struggle with for their entire lives. I wrote about that subject as a prelude to what is going to happen in our community starting January 1, 2020. On that day, our community is taking its first step in the POWER Initiative, a community-wide effort to decrease eliminate the 30 Million word gap for every child in Ector County.

Every community has big social issues they are trying to tackle, and the proven way to tackle those social issues is to get community members together and address them as a group. Many Odessa community members decided a few years ago one of the biggest social issues that we needed to tackle was the education of the children in our community—and from this idea the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin was born. This group was set up to address the educational needs of our children “From Cradle to Career”. A great deal of work is being done by many great individuals and organizations in our community on most of that continuum, but until recently the Education Partnership was missing was the “cradle” part of the equation. Dr. Muri, our superintendent for ECISD, has said in my hearing more than once that 65% of our kids are not kindergarten ready on their first day of school. When we start addressing our education in the cradle, every kid has a better chance of success in kindergarten, which then builds to success in school all the way to career.

Sometimes it’s funny how things fall right place, right time—and our community and the “cradle” part of our educational need really was that. Several community leaders, especially those with a presence downtown, in the spring of 2019 were invited to a conference about building vibrant downtown spaces. A small thing the speaker mentioned, more as an aside than anything else, was his community’s take on the “cradle” part of education. They called it the “brain bag”. This little thing got the attention of a couple of people very involved in the Education Partnership—and they ran with it. Fast forward a few months, and some branding of our own, and the POWER Initiative, and its first project, the POWER Bag, is a reality here in Odessa. POWER stands for the Power of Words and Early Reading. Leaders from the Education Partnership, the Education Foundation, UTPB, First 5, ECISD, the West Texas Food Bank, the Children’s Miracle Network, both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center, and local businesses Frost Bank, The Sewell Family of Companies, Chevron, XTO, and The Marriott, worked together to create the POWER bags. These bags contain information, a toy, and books that every child born in a hospital in Odessa will receive before they leave the hospital. The information is on the importance of reading and talking to kids to decrease that 30 million word gap and to improve their readiness for kindergarten. It also has resources on developmental milestones children should be reaching in their first few months and years, and how to help them hit those milestones and how to address if they are not. This information is research based and in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and it’s going to be available for parents in both English and Spanish. Beginning January 1, 2020, every baby born at Medical Center Hospital or Odessa Regional Medical Center will be going home with a POWER bag and their parents will get education on the importance of reading and talking to their kids to improve their brain development in their first few years of life. The POWER bags and their contents are given to the families free of charge. The bags and everything in them have been donated or sponsored by the community partners involved in this project.

The initiative is not stopping there, however, the next steps are already in the planning process. Those will be things like including more touchpoints beyond the hospitals. We need to make sure that we are including babies that are born at home, and then filling in the gap between birth and Pre-K, with touch points like pediatricians and clinics, child care centers, and churches with more information on brain development, reading resources, developmental milestones, and continuing to make sure our kids are ready for school and realizing their full potential.

This is such an exciting initiative for our community. We are doing something that will make the difference for thousands of kids every year. I am so proud and excited to be part of this project because I believe it will give the kids in our community a big step up in being the best they can be long into the future.

Please make sure you are talking and reading to the kids in your life. Words really do have POWER! If you are interested in learning more about the POWER Initiative, or you would like to donate time or funds towards future POWER Initiative projects, please visit the POWER Initiative website at www.powerbag.org