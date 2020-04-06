CATES:The Front Lines

This is probably going to be among the shortest of the weekly pieces I will ever write for the Odessa American, but it is also one of the most heartfelt. I have said this many times. I am not a native West Texan, but I got here as fast as I could. I thought I could not be more proud of our community and the many health care providers and first responders we have here when we had the shooting incident Labor Day weekend last year. I was wrong. Every single day I am in awe of the people I work with and interact with as we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. If we have to go through this, I cannot imagine a better place to be. The Permian Basin is the best place on earth.

I want to say thank you and recognize the people who are sewing their fingers off to make caps and facemasks just in case we run into a shortage—people who are working so hard for others, and at the same time hoping their hard work will not be put into use. People who have 3D printers and have figured out how to make face shields, ventilator parts, and all sorts of things that we might need and pray we never do. The many companies and individuals who have donated PPE to the hospitals and first responders because they know the need is great. The restaurants that I know are struggling and still manage to bring food and treats to health care workers to say Thank You. There are so many people who are doing so many wonderful things for the health care providers and the community, I cannot even begin to list them all. Thank You is all I have, but it is so inadequate to express my gratitude.

Second, I want to thank my colleagues. The doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, first responders and all the other folks from housekeeping and dietary to the supply chain folks who keep this system going. Those people on the front lines who put themselves in danger every day for someone else. Those people who are stepping up to save PPE for those who need it most, in a myriad of ways. Those who see the news where health care providers in hard-hit areas look like they’ve aged decades and have gotten sick, yet they still come to work every day prepared to fight the battle if we become one of those hard hit areas. I want to say Thank you to the other hospitals in the community—Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital. We have worked together as a team for years to serve this community, and I have never been more grateful or proud of that bond than I have been over the past few weeks.

Finally, I want to thank those of you who are taking the stay at home and social distancing and handwashing guidance seriously. I know it is hard not to see the people you love, it’s hard to stay home with little more than Netflix to occupy your time. But, know you are making a difference in the world by what you are doing. You are saving lives. Thank you.