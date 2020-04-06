  • April 6, 2020

CATES:The Front Lines - Odessa American: Health

e-Edition Subscribe

CATES:The Front Lines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 4:00 am

CATES:The Front Lines By Carol A. Cates, MSN, MBA, RN Odessa American

This is probably going to be among the shortest of the weekly pieces I will ever write for the Odessa American, but it is also one of the most heartfelt. I have said this many times. I am not a native West Texan, but I got here as fast as I could. I thought I could not be more proud of our community and the many health care providers and first responders we have here when we had the shooting incident Labor Day weekend last year. I was wrong. Every single day I am in awe of the people I work with and interact with as we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. If we have to go through this, I cannot imagine a better place to be. The Permian Basin is the best place on earth.

I want to say thank you and recognize the people who are sewing their fingers off to make caps and facemasks just in case we run into a shortage—people who are working so hard for others, and at the same time hoping their hard work will not be put into use. People who have 3D printers and have figured out how to make face shields, ventilator parts, and all sorts of things that we might need and pray we never do. The many companies and individuals who have donated PPE to the hospitals and first responders because they know the need is great. The restaurants that I know are struggling and still manage to bring food and treats to health care workers to say Thank You. There are so many people who are doing so many wonderful things for the health care providers and the community, I cannot even begin to list them all. Thank You is all I have, but it is so inadequate to express my gratitude.

Second, I want to thank my colleagues. The doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, first responders and all the other folks from housekeeping and dietary to the supply chain folks who keep this system going. Those people on the front lines who put themselves in danger every day for someone else. Those people who are stepping up to save PPE for those who need it most, in a myriad of ways. Those who see the news where health care providers in hard-hit areas look like they’ve aged decades and have gotten sick, yet they still come to work every day prepared to fight the battle if we become one of those hard hit areas. I want to say Thank you to the other hospitals in the community—Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital. We have worked together as a team for years to serve this community, and I have never been more grateful or proud of that bond than I have been over the past few weeks.

Finally, I want to thank those of you who are taking the stay at home and social distancing and handwashing guidance seriously. I know it is hard not to see the people you love, it’s hard to stay home with little more than Netflix to occupy your time. But, know you are making a difference in the world by what you are doing. You are saving lives. Thank you.

Posted in , , on Monday, April 6, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
59°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 59°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 58°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 60°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]