CATES: It’s patient safety awareness week

In 1970, the US National Academy of Sciences put together a think-tank for making recommendations on public health and science policy, called the Institute of Medicine (IOM). The IOM has made some pretty significant impacts on how healthcare occurs here in the US, but in my opinion, the most impactful study they completed was in 1999—a report they called “To Err is Human”. This report looked at the volume of people who entered the health care system, and left more injured than when they arrived. The numbers were staggering. For me as nurse of about 7 years when this was published, it almost seemed fictional. I had seen things happen—medication errors, people getting infections in surgical wounds, bedsores, other things that resulted in patient harm, but they were rare, at least that is what I thought. I had no idea of the magnitude of the problem. I really thought those things happened rarely and only when people were negligent.

What that report taught me more than anything is in healthcare before 1999 we had a culture where mistakes were covered up because we were afraid to admit there was a problem. And, because we were afraid to admit there was a problem, we couldn’t fix what was going wrong—and people were harmed because of it. “To Err is Human” turned that culture on its ear. Covering up a problem does not fix it. As a system, we had to admit there was a problem—”To Err is Human” did exactly that. It made the healthcare system sit up and realize that far too many patients were harmed in the healthcare system—a system designed to heal—and we had to fix it.

The first few years after “To Err is Human” how we looked at quality in healthcare changed dramatically. We started measuring everything. From infection rates and hand washing to how patients felt their care was delivered—and positive results happened. Another healthcare think-tank called the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) started the 100,000 lives campaign, with the goal of saving 100,000 lives from healthcare errors—and as a nation, we beat that 100,000 lives goal in less than half the time originally suggested. Now the IHI goal is zero—zero healthcare related harm in the US and worldwide—it is a big goal, but it’s a doable one. I know of many hospitals that pride themselves—including the two here in Odessa—on not having infections related to central venous catheters (big intravenous (IV) catheters (tubes) that are inserted into the large veins of the neck or upper chest in people that are critically ill or need long-term IV medications or fluids) for not days, weeks, or months, but for years. Those are fantastic accomplishments when it comes to patient safety and show it can be done.

Yet, we still have a long way to go. The IHI estimates we still have as many as 400,000 people harmed every year in the US related to health care errors. That is why patient safety awareness is so important. Not just by healthcare workers, but by patients and their families. Leapfrog—a hospital safety rating institution, suggests several steps you can take to make sure your care is safer: bring a list or the actual medication bottles of everything you are currently taking, including vitamins, dietary supplements, and herbal remedies, with you to the hospital and to every doctor’s office visit. Make sure everyone who is giving you medications or prescriptions knows about your allergies to medications. Bring someone with you to the hospital and to doctor’s office visits. That way, if you miss information because you are not feeling well, or they see something that doesn’t seem right, they can step in. Know what your medications are for, if you are getting a new medication, make sure you understand why you are taking that medication before you take it. Make sure you understand medication side effects and how your medications may interact with each other. I know it can be tedious, but anytime anyone wants to give you a medication, write you a prescription, or do a test or procedure, make sure they ask your name and date of birth—that makes sure they are doing the right thing with the right person. Make sure everyone who touches you or any object or surface in your room that you might be touching at some point, washes their hands or uses hand sanitizer before doing so (hand hygiene). If you don’t see them perform hand hygiene, don’t be afraid to ask—the people who genuinely care about your health will not be offended.

In addition to medication safety and handwashing, falls are a serious problem in health care organizations. Severe illness can make people weak, and medications also can make people unsteady on their feet—which means people are more likely to fall, and more likely to be injured from falls. Use the call light and ask for help when getting out of bed. Wear non-slip socks or footwear that fits well (avoid flip flops, slides, or other loose fitting shoes), make sure you keep the side rails up, and the bed as close to the floor as it will go.

When patients and healthcare workers work as a team to make healthcare safer, we can get to the goal of zero harm in healthcare. As healthcare providers, we have to look for the things that cause errors, and make our systems as error proof as possible. As patients, we have to communicate with our healthcare providers and ask questions when things don’t seem right. Working together will make the care for everyone safer.