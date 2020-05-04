CATES: Re-opening as safely as possible

In the week after the August shooting, I was in a community meeting where several people from Homeland Security were talking with community members about our recovery plan. One comment the Homeland Security person said will stick with me for the rest of my life, “You will get back to normal, but it won’t be the same normal.” I’ve thought about that statement a great deal over the past several weeks with COIVD-19. We will get back to normal, but it will never be the same.

On April 27, Gov. Abbott started Texas down the path of getting back to normal. That path, however, is not a simple or even straightforward one.

There is one thing that is absolutely crucial for people to remember as we try to return to normal. While the curve has flattened for Texas as a whole and the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state has been declining, we still need to be very careful about limiting the potential for exposure to coronavirus.

Social distancing models showing how that slows the progression of COVID-19 and how to “flatten the curve” developed by the University of Texas have been accurate in other areas of the state, which is great, but for us, it does add some complications to re-opening. Our peak has been predicted to hit in late May to June, still quite a way off.

Because we do want to continue with the flat curve, continue progression towards normal and not see a high peak here in Odessa, we need to be particularly diligent about how we act as individuals as we go out into public. In Texans Helping, Texans, The Governor’s Report to Open Texas , Governor Abbott and his team of medical experts recommends that Texans continue to remain home as much as they can during our re-opening.

When you go out and about, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

I get asked quite a bit about glove use. Gloves are great protection when they are worn correctly. The problem is most people do not wear gloves correctly. If a person puts on a pair of gloves at the house, goes into their car, goes into a store and back into their car, then goes into another store or their work place and then removes their gloves, they have likely touched multiple surfaces, likely touched their clothes and their face, and it’s very unlikely they washed the gloves.

Gloves give people a false sense of security. It is far better to have bare hands and wash them between every stop than to wear a pair of gloves in multiple places. Hospitals and health care organizations go through tens of thousands of pairs of gloves a day because staff changes gloves between every interaction — and wash their hands between changes. Please save gloves and other PPE for healthcare workers and wash your hands.

Try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away. Do not put it in your purse or pocket where you might touch it later. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The other thing I get asked about quite a bit is masks. A simple cloth mask has been proven to decrease the spread of coronavirus in other parts of the world. Wearing a mask in public really goes against our culture in many ways, but it is a good way to protect yourself and others. It does that by limiting how droplets can spread, and it also creates a barrier to help keep you from touching your face and making you more conscious about touching your face.

I highly recommend wearing a mask in public. I wear a fabric mask when I go out, and make my family do the same.

Finally, regularly disinfect with household cleaners, frequently touched surfaces in your home and work environments, counter tops, doorknobs, light switches, car door handles, gear shifts and steering wheels. Do not forget about remote controls, computer mice and keyboards, and phones. Finally, avoid contact with people who are sick, and if you are sick, stay home and contact your primary health care provider.

I look forward to seeing people out in the community again. I just want to see us all out there safely, using social distancing and good handwashing. We can beat this virus. The people in West Texas can beat anything. We will get back to normal — even though it is not the same normal.