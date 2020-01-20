  • January 20, 2020

GOOD SAMARITAN: How did we get here?

GOOD SAMARITAN: How did we get here?

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 6:30 am

By Karen Edmondson, MS, LPC, NCC

When people decide to marry, they expect happiness will follow. But once you make that lifelong commitment, the role expectations change.

These expectations are often unspoken, which increase misunderstandings and conflict. When children are introduced into the family, conflict may increase over work, child care responsibility, finances and chores.

Priorities often change between the couple. Meeting each other’s emotional needs becomes secondary.

 This can lead to a type of cyclic conflict frequently seen in marriage. When one person feels attacked, they defend and counter attack, the other person does the same.

 One will generally withdraw to stop the conflict. When conflict is left unresolved, there is the risk of one or both emotionally disengaging over time. When this occurs, each person starts to live their own lives and focus on meeting their own needs.

 This increases the vulnerability to external relationships or divorce. Only one may want the divorce, creating extreme emotional distress for the person that does not.

The marriage relationship becomes adversarial, one against the other. Each party is shocked when the person who promised to “love and cherish until death do us part” are doing things to hurt us intentionally.

These personal attacks are often seen as a profound sense of betrayal. When children are involved, they are frequently used as weapons against the other parent.

Children should never be pulled into parental conflict to gain the advantage, this harms everyone. When we say “I do” we have no idea of what we are making a lifelong commitment to.

Life events will change us over time; and there is no way to predict in what direction. We say for “better or worse”; but the worse may be more than that you are willing to deal with.

For long-term relationships to work; each have to adapt to change, resolve conflict in way that both benefit, and communicate changing needs and a willingness to meet them.

If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, contact us at (432)563-4144

