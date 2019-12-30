CATES: Flu is on the Rise

Some of you may remember a few months ago one of the subjects I spoke about was getting the flu shot and how important that flu vaccination is. Unfortunately, the predictions for the 2019-2020 flu season are coming true. This flu season has kicked off with a bang here in Texas and across the US. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seasonal flu has been on the rise for the last 6 weeks, and is considered to be widespread here in Texas.

DSHS states that the week of December 8-14, 2019, flu remains widespread in Texas with 29.25% of hospital laboratory specimens checking for flu coming back positive. The previous week was 20.35%, so flu is quickly rising. In addition, DSHS states hospital visits in Texas related to the flu were at 8.83% of all hospital visits, where the week before it was 6.25%. The CDC rates Texas as having some of the worst flu rates in the nation, but the flu is becoming more wide-spread and rising across the entire county.

Flu is caused by a virus that can cause mild to severe illness, and can even cause hospitalization and death. One of the worst complications of flu is that it can weaken the immune system to a point where people get secondary bacterial infections. Those infections can be things from strep throat to pneumonia to even sepsis—and pneumonia and sepsis can be extremely serious, even life threatening. In the news earlier this week was a story about a healthy young reporter from ESPN who came down with pneumonia and it killed him, even with treatment. The story didn’t say if his pneumonia was flu related, but it certainly shows how very serious the diseases that can be complications of the flu can be.

The best thing you can do to keep yourself and your family safe from the flu is to get a flu shot. I often hear people talk about how they got the flu from the flu shot—that is impossible. The viruses in flu shots are disabled or killed, so that they cannot give you an infection, but your body can still recognize them as bad and learn to attack the real virus. What may have happened is they were exposed before their body was able to develop immunity (it takes 2 weeks for the flu shot to take effect), or it wasn’t a virus that is “covered” by the current flu vaccine. The good news is, even if you do get a flu virus that isn’t covered with the vaccine, your immune system is likely to see enough similarities with the vaccination that if you do get the flu, its likely to be less severe than if you had never gotten a flu shot.

Other things you can do to prevent the flu is avoid close contact with sick people. Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and running water. Hand sanitizer is effective against the flu as well, and it’s easy to find in small containers that fit into a purse or pocket so you can use them frequently when you are out and about. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu. When you are cleaning, don’t forget things like phones, keyboards, and remote controls. Those things are frequently touched, but we don’t often think about cleaning them unless they are visibly soiled.

If you are sick, limit your contact with others. If you are sick and suspect it is the flu, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone—without the use of fever-reducing medications. Cover hour nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze, and cough into your elbow, not your hands. Always wash your hands—again for at least 20 seconds with running water and soap after you cough or sneeze, or use hand sanitizer. Antiviral drugs are a great option as well, but you need to start taking them within 2 days of symptom start for them to be effective, so as soon as you suspect you may have the flu, see your healthcare provider.

If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet this flu season, please seriously consider going to get one, and get it done quickly, because again, it takes 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to be effective. The flu vaccine is by far the best way you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe.