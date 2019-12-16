  • December 16, 2019

GOOD SAMARITAN: Mental health during the holidays - Odessa American: Health

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD SAMARITAN: Mental health during the holidays

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 6:30 am

GOOD SAMARITAN: Mental health during the holidays BY DR. CHARMAINE CALDWELL, PHD, LPC Odessa American

Some people do not find the holiday season to be a time of happiness and celebration. They find this time to be stressful, overwhelming, over worked, sometimes with sadness and grief, anxiety driven, or mentally exhausted from trying to fulfill everyone’s expectations. In an economic downturn, buying presents can cause extra stress for breadwinners, thus perhaps causing the feelings of guilt that come with unfulfilled expectations.

Depression can occur at any time of the year, but the added stress, anxiety, tiredness, sadness and other emotions especially intensified at this time of the year can be difficult to deal with.

Social isolation is one of the biggest indicators that depression may be an issue, especially during the holidays. People who feel disconnected to family or friends often avoid opportunities to socialize during the holidays. They withdraw, making the feelings of loneliness and symptoms of depression worse.

Grieving during the holidays may be especially difficult to cope with. Holidays and anniversaries are notorious for reminding people of loved ones who have died or are unable to be home for the holidays, such as military personnel.

While there is no official “test” to determine if someone is depressed, often professionals use symptoms and family history to diagnose depression.

These symptoms may be isolated or combined and usually exist for more than a short period of time (more than a week or two) to indicate that someone may be depressed: sadness, tiredness, trouble focusing or concentrating, unhappiness, anger, irritability, frustration, loss of interest in pleasurable or fun activities, too much or too little sleep, no energy, craving unhealthy foods, anxiety, and isolation. There is help for depression in the form of talk therapy and, if needed, appropriate medication.

Some ways to help avoid the inevitable difficulties during the holidays are:

>> Be grateful — count your blessings. Write about what you have as blessings.

>> Help yourself by helping someone who is struggling during this season. Do something kind for them. The feelings are amazing when you help someone else.

>> You do not have to spend to show you care. Write a letter to someone telling them how important they are to you and how much you appreciate them.

>> Acknowledge your moods; it’s okay if you don’t feel like celebrating.

>> Reach out: seek out companionship or get involved in community events.

>> Be realistic and accept that traditions may evolve as life changes.

>> Set aside differences and expectations and focus on the positive.

>> Set a realistic budget and stick to it.

>> Manage time by planning and prioritizing obligations.

>> Maintain healthy habits: eat right, exercise, and make time for yourself.

>> Seek professional help from a doctor or mental health counselor if needed.

Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas, (432)563-4144, is available to help. 

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
30°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: N at 6mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 27°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 49°/Low 25°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]