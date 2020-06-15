CATES: The other virus

Many, many years ago, I was caring for a patient that was end of life, and the family was struggling with making decisions about their loved one’s care. At one family conference, one of the physicians said in the kindest possible way, “Unfortunately no decision is also a decision. When you choose not to make a decision, you choose to lose control of the outcome.”

I know that sounds a bit brutal, but it did help the family realize that in making a decision they had say in the outcome. In this case, it helped the family make the best decision for their loved one’s final days.

Several members of the family told me later they were so glad the doctor had said those words. I have thought about those words often over the years, and have said them to people I care about when they are faced with a difficult decision that they would rather avoid. But I don’t think I have thought about them more than during the last few weeks after the events surrounding the death of George Floyd, and far too many people in our history that have been treated poorly for no other reason than discrimination.

I have thought about them because of this article — should I say something about those events, or should I not. Is it easier not to make a decision — and if I do make a decision, what does that say about me, about my job, and about my role as a nurse.

Since I am telling you all of this, I am pretty sure you know I decided to make the decision to talk about those events. I try to refrain from discussing cultural and social topics in my column and focus on health issues. What I decided is this fits both of those categories of social and health issues. I genuinely believe discrimination and injustice based on race, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or any other difference is not a social issue, it is an ethical issue. Discrimination is in many ways a virus. It is contagious and it costs lives.

In 1950, the American Nurses Association developed the Code of Ethics for Nurses. It has had a few revisions in the 70 years since its inception, but one phrase has not changed, and it is, “respect the inherent dignity, worth, unique attributes, and human rights of all individuals.”

Those of us in the health care field are very fortunate, because I think we get to see that ultimately we are all the same, because in the words of the nursing theorist Jean Watson, “we have the joy and privilege of caring for others at their most vulnerable.”

No matter our race, age, gender, sexual orientation or any other difference you can name, we all experience joy and we all experience suffering. We all suffer from disease and injury, and we all have good and evil within us. We are all afraid, and overcoming that fear has nothing to do with the things that separate us, it has everything to do with the thing we have in common, our humanity.

I am so glad we live in a country where we can talk about these things and where people can openly and peacefully protest when behaviors and ethics collide. Discrimination is a virus that has a cure — and in America we can lead the world, as we always do, in finding that cure. But we can only cure the virus of discrimination if we as a society make a decision and choose to control the outcome — one of equality and justice for every person with no exceptions.