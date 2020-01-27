CATES: It’s glaucoma awareness month

There is an old saying, and I think even a song or two that says, “you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone”. Last April, I learned that the hard way. My husband was involved in an accident that may end up costing him his sight. We won’t know if the damage is permanent for a few months, but right now, he is very visually impaired. It’s amazing how much has been effected, even things I never would have thought of if we hadn’t had this experience. From big stuff like driving, to small stuff like picking socks that match, nearly every day there is something that we need to figure out how to do differently now that my husband cannot see. So when I saw that January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, I knew I wanted to talk about glaucoma and its ability to steal sight.

Glaucoma is known as the “sneak thief of sight”. That is because glaucoma has no symptoms, and with its vision loss happening slowly over time, people often lose as much as 40% of vision before they notice. Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. 3 million Americans and over 60 million people world-wide have glaucoma. Experts estimate that half of those people didn’t know they had glaucoma before they had significant loss of vision. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 4.5 million people worldwide are blind because of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is age related, and has racial and gender links as well. Risk rises in all populations with age, risk for glaucoma at 80 is more than double the risk for glaucoma at 40. African Americans are 6 to 8 times more likely to get glaucoma than Caucasian Americans. 61% of all glaucoma cases in the US are women. Diabetics are also at higher risk for glaucoma. Glaucoma also seems to have a genetic link because it runs in families, so if you have a family member with glaucoma, you are also at a higher risk.

There are four types of glaucoma, primary open angle glaucoma, primary angle closure glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, and developmental glaucoma. Primary open angle glaucoma, also known as chronic glaucoma is the most common. It is caused by an increase in the pressure inside the eye—(increased intraocular pressure) which damages the optic nerve by reducing the amount of blood that can supplies the nerve with oxygen and by squashing the nerve itself. Primary open angle glaucoma is usually treated with eye drop medications and if people take their medications and have regular follow-up visits with their eye doctor, it rarely progresses to blindness. Primary angle closure glaucoma is caused by movement of the iris forward blocking drainage systems from the eye, which causes the intraocular pressure to rise like with primary open angle glaucoma. Surgery is usually the treatment of choice for this type of glaucoma because it corrects the movement of the iris and relieves the blockage. Secondary glaucoma the natural drainage system of the eye is narrowed or closed. Treatment depends on how the drainage system is affected. It can be medication eye drops, oral medications, surgery or a combination. Developmental glaucoma happens when glaucoma develops in a child. This can be because the pressure regulating systems in the eye do not develop as they should, or the drainage systems are not developed or blocked due to other eye development issues, as with the other conditions, these are treated with medications and/or surgery. No matter what type of glaucoma someone has, any damage is irreversible—so early detection is key.

The best way to detect glaucoma is regular eye exams. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone get a comprehensive dilated eye exam by age 40 and follow up regularly with their eye care specialist according to the eye care specialist’s recommendations. People at high risk should see their eye care specialist every year. In addition, maintaining a healthy weight, exercise, controlling high blood pressure, and avoiding smoking will all decrease the risk of vision loss from glaucoma.

Early detection and treatment is key to making sure if you do have glaucoma that it doesn’t take away from your quality of life. Please visit with your eye care specialist and get checked for glaucoma, particularly if you are at risk.