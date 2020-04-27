CATES: National Infant Immunization Week

I am one of the few people I know my age that has a scar from small pox vaccination. Wyoming, where I was born and lived until I was in first grade, was the last state in the U.S. to vaccinate for small pox, and I was vaccinated for that horrible illness in the last year Wyoming vaccinated, 1972.

Small pox was declared as eradicated from nature in 1980. It now only exists in a very few labs on the planet, and in the history books. I think we have all thought a great deal about vaccinations lately, particularly as we talk about SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the disease COVID-19, which has now killed nearly 50,000 people in the U.S.

This week is National Infant Immunization Week. A week set up to remind us how important it is to vaccinate our kids.

Vaccination is a miracle. Back to small pox. It was spread like the COVID-19 virus spreads — by respiratory droplets. It could also by spread by scabs and fluid from the sores caused by small pox—fortunately we don’t have that issue with the COVID-19 virus.

But I think COVID-19 has shown us all how effective respiratory droplets can be when it comes to spreading disease. Small pox killed 30 percent of the people who contracted it. In 1921 in the U.S., small pox killed 100,000 people, and was estimated to have killed between 300 and 500 million people worldwide in the century before it was eradicated. There was and remains no cure for small pox. The reason it was eradicated from nature is because of vaccination.

Eradication of small pox is considered the biggest achievement in international public health. So many other horrific diseases have been greatly reduced because of vaccination as well: Polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenza type B.

Those diseases kill at very high rates, and some are even more transmissible than COVID-19. Vaccination is ultimately going to be our best weapon against COVID-19, as well. That is why the best medical researchers on the planet are working so diligently to find a vaccine. Because vaccination will greatly reduce or eradicate COVID-19, just like it has done with so many other highly contagious, highly fatal illnesses.

I know there is controversy out there about vaccination. Please make sure before you make the choice not to vaccinate your child, you are well informed. The studies that linked autism to vaccination were debunked years ago.

Lancet, where the original articles about autism and vaccination were published, actually publicly retracted the study because of ethical misconduct by the researcher. Yet those studies remain the biggest reason some people are reluctant to vaccinate their children.

For the vast majority of kids, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks. Having said that, there are risks with vaccination as there are with any other medical treatment — and there are kids out there who cannot get vaccines for very good reasons. If you are concerned about vaccination talk to your child’s healthcare provider and then make an educated decision about how to proceed.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has some great resources about infant vaccination on their website: tinyurl.com/y7ghbl5q.

The site has great information about the diseases vaccines prevent, the recommended schedule for vaccination in children and a section entitled “Common Parental Concerns” that talks about why vaccinations are scheduled at various times, ingredients in vaccines, autism, and why vaccines for some diseases that can be transmitted sexually are given to kids.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us all the experience of a highly transmissible illness that can cause serious complications and even death among those who contract the illness. A vaccination for this illness cannot come soon enough. I hope if you are a parent, that this experience will help you remember how important all vaccinations are for your kids.