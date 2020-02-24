CATES: Heart disease and preeclampsia

February is American Heart Month, a month designated here in the U.S. to bring awareness to about heart disease to the American public and to encourage people to speak to their health care provider about their risk for heart disease.

As you can imagine, in nursing and medical publications a great deal of research on heart disease is published during February. One article in particular, really caught my eye, because it speaks to several things I am passionate about — women’s heart disease, the importance of having a relationship with a primary health care provider, and if you are pregnant, the importance of prenatal care.

In this study, a group of researchers from Rutgers University looked at nearly 6,400 women between the ages of 18 and 54 who were diagnosed with preeclampsia during their first pregnancy. They followed those women for 15 years — between 1999 and 2013. They compared those women to women who did not have preeclampsia during their first pregnancy.

What they found was women who had preeclampsia were four times more likely to suffer a heart attack or heart-disease related death than women who did not suffer from preeclampsia during the study period. This is one study, but with a statistic like that, it’s certainly something I feel women should pay attention to. There is certainly no downside to taking steps to prevent both preeclampsia and heart disease.

Unfortunately, preeclampsia is becoming more common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of hypertensive (high blood pressure) disorders that can occur during pregnancy rose from 528.9 cases per 10,000 deliveries in 1993 to 912.4 per 10,000 deliveries in 2014.

Chronic hypertension in non-pregnant women also increased during that same time period. Preeclampsia is one of three types of hypertensive disorders that can occur in pregnancy: gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, and eclampsia.

Risk factors for preeclampsia include: teenaged or over 40; African-American heritage; first-time pregnancy; having babies less than two years apart or more than 10 years apart; pregnancy with different fathers; high blood pressure before getting pregnant; history of preeclampsia; a mother or sister with a history of preeclampsia; a history of obesity; carrying more than one baby; in-vitro fertilization; or a history of diabetes; kidney disease; lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

As you can see, many of the risk factors are not preventable, but many are. That one of the many reasons prenatal care is so important, doctors can monitor you closely if you have risk factors for preeclampsia and start treatment if you start to show symptoms, which can prevent complications to you and your baby during pregnancy and to you after pregnancy.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for both women and men. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are several risk factors for heart disease that affect women and men equally: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity.

But other risk factors while still affecting men, have a bigger impact on women: diabetes; mental stress and depression; smoking; inactivity; family history of early heart disease; and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Then there are the risk factors that belong solely to women, menopause and pregnancy complications. This is why having a relationship with a primary health care provider is so important, whether you are male or female.

Your primary health care provider can help you change or treat the risk factors you can make an impact on (unfortunately we can’t change our family history) and make sure if you do develop heart disease, it is addressed early so minimizes the chances of heart disease affecting your quality of life, or ending your life.

Things we can all do to reduce our risk of heart disease are: quit smoking and nicotine use; exercise regularly; maintain a healthy weight; eat a healthy diet; manage stress; limit alcohol; take medicines as prescribed for your heart; and manage any other health conditions like diabetes and inflammatory illnesses.

None of these things are easy; lifestyle change is incredibly difficult. That is another thing that is great about both providers who do prenatal care during pregnancy and primary care providers, they can help you with resources to make changes. Other good sources for resources are the March of Dimes for questions about prenatal care and the American Heart Association for all things heart related.