  • April 17, 2020

West Texas receiving shipment of 5-minute COVID tests

West Texas receiving shipment of 5-minute COVID tests

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 8:48 pm

The Texas Department of State Health Services informed State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, on Thursday that Ector County and Midland counties will be receiving a shipment of Abbott testing instruments and supplies to help in the fight against COVID-19. 

The tests, developed by Abbott Laboratories, can produce a positive or negative test result for COVID-19 in as little as five minutes, making them particularly useful in response to dynamic outbreak situations, a news release said.  

“This is a big deal in the battle against coronavirus here in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “The Abbott tests have been able to produce results in minutes, rather than days or weeks. This makes our community safer by giving us a more accurate picture in a shorter amount of time.” 

DSHS worked to distribute Abbott testing instruments and supplies to public health and health care entities in counties that have less access to testing and that are also experiencing community spread of COVID-19. 

“I’m thankful we will now have one more weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” Landgraf said. DSHS reports that deliveries of the testing kits will take place this week. 

 

