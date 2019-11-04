CATES: Family Caregivers Month

I am not the only nurse in my family. My mom was a nurse, too. My mom’s calling was geriatrics, and she spent her entire career caring for elderly, often disabled patients. Some of my fondest memories as a child are when she would bring patients from the nursing home where she worked who didn’t have local families or friends to our house for Thanksgiving dinner.

After she retired and when I was in nursing school, we volunteered at a weekly respite program for families caring for Alzheimer’s patients. One day each week, families could bring their loved one with Alzheimer’s to the church where this program was housed for the entire day.

They did arts and crafts, played board games, and did many other activities to help keep the minds of those folks as sharp as possible, while their families were able to take some time for themselves or just do the routine things that are hard to do when caring for someone else, like going to the grocery store.

The Thanksgiving dinners and days helping at the respite care center gave me an appreciation for the incredibly difficult challenge of being a full-time care giver. For those of you who take on the task of caring for someone in your family who has special needs for whatever reason, you are amazing and you are in my prayers.

According to the Caregiver Action Network, more than 65 million people, 29 percent of the U.S. population provides care for a chronically ill, disabled, or aged family member or friend. Those people spend an average of 20 hours a week caring for their loved ones, 13 percent of caregivers spend more than 40 hours per week caring for another person. Sixty-six percent of family caregivers are women, and 37 percent of those women are not just the caregiver for an adult in their life, they also have children under the age of 18 in the household. Just over 1 million (1.4) children, ages 8 to 18, are caregivers for a loved one. Fortunately, most of those kids are not the only person in their family acting as a caregiver. Thirty-six percent of family caregivers care for a parent, most of which are over 50. Fourteen percent of family caregivers care for a special needs child. Seventy-eight percent of adults living in the community in need of long-term care depend on friends and family as their only source of help.

There are twice as many people being cared for by loved ones than in long-term care facilities. Those statistics really surprised me. I knew family caregiving was a big part of the long-term care solution in this country, but I had no idea it was this big!

Family caregivers face serious economic challenges. Family caregivers provide care at an estimated value of $375 billion dollars for free every year. Women caregivers are 2.5 times more likely than non-caregivers to live in poverty. A survey of recent survey of family caregivers found that 47 percent of working caregivers have used up most or all of their savings.

The average family caregiver for someone over 50 spends more than 10 percent of their income on out-of-pocket expenses caring for their loved one. Again, the economics show how big this job is!

Finally, caregiving takes an emotional and physical toll on caregivers. Twenty-three percent of caregivers who have cared for loved ones for more than five years rate their own health as fair or poor.

The stress of caregiving has been shown to impact the immune system of caregivers up to three years after the caregiving ends — which means they are at risk for developing chronic illnesses themselves. Forty to 70 percent of family caregivers have clinically significant symptoms of depression and 25-50 percent of those people meet the diagnostic criteria for major depression.

Family caregivers experiencing extreme stress have been shown to age prematurely, thus shortening their own lives.

Fortunately, there are places to help, from support groups to respite care and financial assistance, there are places that can help take some of the burden off family caregivers.

The Caring Action Network has many resources from how to find a support group to instructional videos to help with specific disease states and caregiving tips on their website at caregiveraction.org.

The National Association of Areas on Aging has a website at n4a.org that can help you find local resources such as respite care centers based on your zip code.

If there is someone in your life that is a family caregiver, please take some time to recognize the important work they do and the sacrifices they make to care for a loved one at home. If you are one of those people, thank you!