GOOD SAMARITAN: Relax with mindfulness

Have you ever driven home from work and realized you have no idea how you got home? You might even second guess if you stopped at all the stop signs and red lights. Often, we are so preoccupied with the next task that we pay no attention to the present moment.

We stress ourselves out with never-ending to-do lists and pay no mind to what is going on around us, or even inside of us. We may even do the opposite and spend too much time dwelling on the past. Mindfulness is the ability to stay in the present and accept it without judgment.

Mindfulness can have several positive effects on our well-being. It has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, lower blood pressure and improve sleep. Mindful meditation is an easy activity to implement into your daily routine.

Next time you are feeling overwhelmed, take five minutes at the end of the day to try this mindful meditation exercise.

Close your eyes and start with focusing on your breathing; try to take slow even breaths.

If your mind wanders, slowly bring it back to your breathing until you feel your body relaxing.

From here, you can imagine a peaceful scene and describe it in detail to yourself or reflect on your day.

Where does your mind take you? Ask yourself, what is peaceful about the place I am in? What do I hear, see, feel, smell, and taste? Or ask yourself, what about today went well? What did I accomplish? What can I choose to let go of today?

Ending the day with a mindful exercise can help us slow down, relax, and appreciate the day; something that many of us don’t always take time to do. If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please contact us at (432)563-4144.