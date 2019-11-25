CATES: Holiday food safety is critical

The older I get, the more I love Thanksgiving. There is something special about a holiday centered not on giving and receiving, but on being thankful. Personally, I have so many things to be thankful for: three wonderful children, a husband I adore, a job where I get to work with exceptional people and get to make a difference for others, a roof over my head, shoes on my feet, and food in my pantry, just to name a few. One thing I am not grateful for on Thanksgiving or any other day, however, is the visits we see to the emergency room and the hospital because of foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning.

Food safety is important to practice every day of the year, but it’s good to talk about this time of year, because food poisoning seems to rear its ugly head a bit more around the holidays. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that because the Thanksgiving meal is often the biggest meal that people prepare all year and often the most stressful, there are many opportunities for mistakes that can lead to foodborne illness. Causes for foodborne illness during the holidays can include the turkey, which can contain salmonella and campylobacter, which are harmful microbes that are only destroyed by properly preparation and cooking. Leaving leftovers out too long, or not properly cleaning cooking and serving surfaces can also result in foodborne illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the USDA have several food safety tips for holiday meals. 1) Don’t wash the Turkey. Recent surveys show that 68% of people wash their turkey before cooking. This is not recommended because washing raw meat and poultry before cooking can spread bacteria up to 3 feet away. Cooking to the right temperature is the best way to make sure your turkey is bacteria-free. 2) Thaw the turkey safely. The best method is in the refrigerator in a container. The USDA states this method will take about 24 hours for every 5 pounds. A faster method is the cold water method, where the turkey is submerged in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes, or defrosting in the microwave using manufacture instructions for your microwave. Never thaw a turkey by leaving it out on the counter. If it is left at room temperature for more than 2 hours, its temperature can enter into the danger zone of 40-140 degrees where bacteria can multiply rapidly. 3) Use a meat thermometer. The only way to determine if any meat is cooked properly is to check its internal temperature with a meat thermometer. Turkey’s should be checked in 3 locations, the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing, and the thickest part of the breast. The thermometer should register at least 165 degrees in all locations. Using a thermometer makes sure your turkey is cooked but not overdone. 4) Don’t store food outside, even if it’s cold. This is unsafe for two reasons. First, animals both wild and domestic can get into food that is stored outside, eating it and/or contaminating it. Second, temperature variations can occur easily outdoors. Just like a car interior can get warm on a cold day from the sunlight, food in a plastic container will get warm too. 5) Don’t keep leftovers in the refrigerator more than 4 days. If you won’t eat them that soon, freeze and for best quality use within four months. 6) Cook stuffing thoroughly—or eliminate stuffing the bird entirely and cook it in a separate dish (which then makes it dressing according to my mother).

The CDC also adds these tips to keep foodborne illnesses from spoiling holiday parties. 1) Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and running water before preparing, eating, or handling food—this includes between handling different types of food—for instance between handling the turkey and chopping onions for a side dish. Wash your hands after using the restroom or touching pets. 2) Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item. 3) Separate raw meat from other foods. Use separate cutting boards, plates, and knives for fresh fruits and vegetables and for raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs. 4) Keep hot food hot—at least 140 degrees, and cold foods cold—less than 40 degrees. This keeps germs from multiplying quickly. 5) Use shallow containers to help hot foods cool quickly for storage. Leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours of preparation.

There is one more thing I am grateful for. I live in the Permian Basin, and call this amazing community my home. I hope you all, my friends and neighbors, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.